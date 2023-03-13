A few fish were caught Sunday despite the hard-blowing winds. Now, as the first big week of spring break arrives, the weather has taken a turn.
Winds will be up all week, with increasing chances of rain later in the week. The most promising day for this week is Wednesday, and it’s still not that good.
Capt. Greg Ball, owner of Wave Dancer Charters out of Galveston, said, “The jetty fishing has been as good as it gets. We’re seeing lots of sheepshead, some slot reds, keeper black drum even a few speckled trout, all caught on live shrimp thrown tight to the rocks.”
Ball mentioned that they’re catching big over-sized black drum up to 40 pounds on live halved crabs and dead shad. There have also been a few bull reds willing to take the baits. Every one of his captains last week landed a pompano or two, and a few jack crevalle.
Stingrays have been caught, along with a few bonnet head and black tip sharks. When his boats have had a chance to venture out past the jetties, a few red snapper have been taken in state waters.
Boyd Gipson, Micheal Worthen and his two grandchildren Jack and Will Pipes fished from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Sunday. Gipson said, “The wind was howling, so they ventured into Moses Lake, finding protection by Edwards Point. Using live shrimp, Jack and Will caught two black drum and two speckled trout.”
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. decided to invite Jr.’s teacher’s husband Tony Urbina to come fish with them. They took him to their favorite spot in the Galveston Harbor. There they caught two big black drum. A first for Urbina.
Hagerud said, “We caught at least six keeper redfish and some croaker too.” There was no mention of what bait was used, but I suspect they threw live shrimp.
Everybody gets excited because they read or see pictures of fish being caught. But you have to understand last week the weather was near perfect, now it’s changed. This week it’s going to be really windy. If you’re thinking of fishing from a boat, please be cautious. The open bay will be rough.
On a sad note, a young angler lost his life Sunday fishing at the Texas City Dike. I don’t know the details, but does it matter? I know it’s spring break and everyone wants to go fishing, but you have to think of the consequences, especially with the unstable weather this coming week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
