Forty years ago, that small depression that formed off the coast of Louisiana four days prior to Aug. 18, 1983, made landfall 25 miles southwest of Galveston.
This small but intense hurricane rapidly developed, dropping a millibar per hour, before reaching a Category 3 status, with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour. Alicia produced a storm surge of 12 feet, causing somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 billion worth of damage, and claimed 21 lives.
This is just a reminder that we're still very much in the middle of hurricane season. In fact, we're at the peak time of the year to see some tropical development, and storms have a tendency to head our way.
Alicia was the first storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Hurricane Allen in 1980. Just because this season has been lackluster, doesn't mean that something can't develop rather quickly.
The water in the Gulf Of Mexico is extremely hot and a prime breeding ground for storms. Please keep monitoring the tropics for the next six weeks and review your evacuation plan. There's no such thing as being too prepared.
Friday, I have the honor of being part of the Coastal Texas Chapter Blast and Cast Ministry event at the Texas City Dike. I'm honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the devotional for this event, and we get to fish.
Speaking of fishing, Capt. Tag Anderson, who usually fishes Trinity Bay, headed a bit east this week and decided to check out Sabine Lake.
Anderson said, "We caught a pretty decent amount of speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp off shell reefs along the ship channel. Slot-size reds are plentiful along the same stretch of shell."
If you live on the east side of Houston, Sabine is not that far away. I suggest giving Anderson a call if you want to fish this lake.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield reported that there are some sheepshead on the inside of the north Galveston jetty. Sharks are plentiful on the outside tip of the south jetty. Speckled trout and slot redfish are showing up near the boat cut on the north jetty, and the Pelican Island bridge has been holding some bull reds.
Hatfield said, "The seaweed has been bad in certain places, not the sargassum weed, but the weed commonly called 'Sauerkraut,' because of it' resemblance to the food." This weed is on the bottom and can be a pain for the angler.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
