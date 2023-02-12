Now before everyone wonders why I'm writing about a fly fishing event, let me explain why.
Fly fishing is becoming quite popular, especially in saltwater. So popular, in fact, that in downtown Galveston we have our own fly fishing shop called the Galveston Fishing Company. The shop is located at 2509 Market St. There are also a handful of fishing guides that offer fly fishing trips.
The Fly Fishing Film Event takes place Feb. 24-25 from 6 p.m. until midnight both days. The evening begins with a social, which includes a cash bar, taco bar, live music and guests can explore the many vendor booths that show case the latest gear and technologies. Also on display will be skiffs and leisure watercraft. There is also a chance to win some fantastic fly fishing prizes.
The film event begins at 8 p.m. in Moody Gardens' state-of-the-art theater. The films were produced by professional filmmakers from around the world, and showcase fly fishing's culture, lifestyle and the passion of those who partake in the art of fly fishing. During intermission, Moody Garden biologists will present animals, followed by raffle drawings.
But before all this, there's a "Learn to Fly Fish" class each day beginning at 3 p.m. taught by Capt. Stacy Lynn. Limited spots are available, and participants must be 12 years or older and accompanied by a parent for those 16 years or younger. Cost for this special class is $15 a person. This takes place at the Oleander Bowl at Moody Gardens.
The event costs $15 per person or a $4 reservation fee for Moody Garden members. The reservation fee benefits the Moody Garden Conservation Fund. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. All proceeds from the purchase of raffle tickets will be donated to the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund.
I've only taken two anglers twice fly fishing, one being the G. Loomis rod representative. Both times, we landed big black tip sharks on fly tackle. I'm not a fly fisherman, but I'm going to try and attend this event at least on one of those days. Usually I'm in bed by 7 p.m., but I might make a exception.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
