This year’s U.S. Open set records galore, from attendance numbers to worldwide viewership to seven-digit paychecks of the same amount for both the men’s and women’s singles champions, Novak Djokovic and the 19-year-old American who stole the show, Coco Gauff.
Each walked away with $3 million, the latter receiving the same amount as her male counterpart thanks to the tireless and unselfish efforts of Billie Jean King, 50 years in the making.
In fact, the golden anniversary of equal prize money was a prominent theme throughout the two-week tournament.
Of course, highlighting the event was Gauff’s backyard win, a feat that only two other American teenagers had pulled off — Tracy Austin in both 1979 and 1981, and more recently 24 years past, Serena Williams in 1999.
Afterwards, Gauff was asked what she would tell youngsters wanting to be a champion like her, responding, “Keep dreaming and keep believing.”
Well said, Coco.
Back when King was first lobbying for equal pay, I was starting my first year as a youth tennis instructor for the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department’s annual summer program.
Little did I know it would be the first of 50 gratifying years to do so, teaching fellow island youngsters with those same lofty goals, dreaming big and believing big, summer after summer, this one in particular.
As hot as it was, for two months, four hours a day, five days a week, it was impossible to drag the players off the courts, which made my job not a job at all.
I reminded them daily names like the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, and my childhood idol, Chris Evert — needless to say, they had no clue who she was — all started on public courts just like theirs, Menard Park.
Realistically, the odds are against them that they will ever reach the big stage. But, I always let the players know they should set their goals high, to not settle for anything less than the ultimate.
So, back to the Open, where 957,387 attended the various activities that actually started the week before, a near 8-percent increase over 2022.
Just the Labor Day weekend alone was another record-breaker, and I was fortunate to be one of the 201,787 fans on hand at the USTA (United States Tennis Association) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
I caught up with three of my former Pasadena Dobie High School players from the Class of 2010 — Nirali Desai, Jisha Jobe and Martin Zuber — along with my daughter, Kelsey.
Even with just grounds passes for the day, we were able to watch some exciting tennis in Louis Armstrong Stadium, beginning with Jannik Sinner versus Stan Wawrinka and, later, Alexander Zverev against Grigor Dimitrov. Both were entertaining matches. We also saw Michael Mmoh, Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The great tennis, though, came with a hefty price — $240 for Kelsey’s grounds pass. Ouch.
Still, I highly recommend putting the U.S. Open on your bucket list if you haven’t done so already. One suggestion is to wait until you know for sure who is playing the day and night sessions in the main stadium, Arthur Ashe.
While the top players do grab the limelight, and rightly so, sometimes a no-name fills that expensive ticket slot.
Yet each, no matter the talent level, has a common goal. And it all starts years ago at a tennis court nearby.
By the way, keep an eye on a local child named Liam McConnell. Only 2 years old, but already swinging a mean racquet.
