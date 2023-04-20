It’s hard to believe 37 years have passed since I last saw Peter Sunseri.
There he was, standing by the main gate of the then-Galveston Health & Racquet Club, cheering on his former O’Connell High School teammates at the Texas Catholic Interscholastic League state tennis tournament.
But I never would have expected anything less of Peter, because that’s the team player he was, even then.
Unfortunately, an apparent drunk driver shortlived his high school tennis days, which Peter continued at Ball High School before that fatal accident on April 25, 1986, while celebrating a friend’s birthday party.
Ironically, Peter was killed adjacent to the tennis courts, a place he called his second home spending cherished time with his second family.
“Peter loved tennis and was always looking for someone to hit the ball with,” said his older sister, Carolyn Sunseri. “He loved being part of a team and knowing he was making a contribution.”
That was a given from day one at O’Connell, where he played doubles with his close friend, Jimmy Bacon, with the two reaching the state quarterfinals as freshmen.
But individual accolades never meant a thing to Peter, only that his teammates succeed — on and off the courts alike.
The next year, though, Peter transferred to Ball High. But he never forgot his old teammates and his old coach.
A few days after seeing him at the Racquet Club, I read in The Daily News about an island teenager killed in a fatal car accident. That 16-year-old was, of all people, Peter.
I truly broke down at his funeral when the family played the University of Texas fight song, knowing Peter never would get the chance to attend his family’s favorite school and live out their Longhorn tradition.
A few months later, I received a very touching note from his mother, Mrs. Andrea Sunseri, that greatly influenced my decision to continue on as a high school tennis coach:
“Peter thought highly of you and you taught him so many valuable lessons. That is why, in part, he turned out to be such a fine young man.”
Fortunately, all these years since I’ve had the privilege and opportunity to coach many a Peter Sunseri.
So, what better way to keep his memory alive than by hosting the annual Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Tennis Tournament, which takes place again Friday with four teams — Pasadena Dobie, Alief Elsik, Alief Hastings and Ball High — competing in an abbreviated round-robin format.
Because of anticipated inclement weather, tournament action begins at 10 a.m. at the Tors’ home courts, Peter’s old stomping grounds, and just how he liked it — team first and only.
No individuals allowed.
Manuel Moreno Jr. is a Daily News correspondent and in his 39th year of coaching high school tennis, now at Pasadena J. Frank Dobie for the last 24.
