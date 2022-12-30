Tennis throughout the county in 2022 had its ups and downs, but certainly highlighting the year was the state tournament appearance of Clear Springs' premier mixed doubles team, Ali Schwartz/Roshin Kamath.
The Chargers lived up to their preseason billings with District 24-6A and
Region III-6A gold-medal championships before advancing to the Class 6A state final, where they ran into a strong Plano West pair.
Afterwards, Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said he was “very proud” of Schwartz/Kamath, adding, “They were state finalists, which is the furthest we've ever been here at state.”
Schwartz/Kamath won the district title as expected, but were only seeded No. 2 at regionals behind Katy Taylor.
The Chargers left little doubt who the best mixed doubles team in Region III-6A was, easing past Ally Lin/Jonathan Lin in the championship match, 6-3, 6-3.
“They're such a good team,” Parker said of the No. 1-seeded Lins. “But when we won that first set, that pretty much deflated them. We just had to take advantage of it.”
At the state tournament, Schwartz/Kamath rolled in the first round past Conroe Woodlands College Park, 6-1, 6-3, before being extended to three sets by Coppell, taking the semifinal, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
“It was disappointing we didn't win that second set, but I knew we had the third set, that everything would be alright,” said Schwartz, who was making her second trip to the state meet, her first in singles as a freshman.
Schwartz is now playing college tennis at the University of Texas at Tyler, and Kamath is a legitimate challenger to make a state return in the spring as a junior, this time for singles.
SOUTHERN HERO
Galveston's Larry Thomas was one of 22 athletes/coaches inducted into the Class of 2022 Southern University Sports Hall of Fame.
Thomas, who played his high school tennis at Houston Yates, was a two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference singles champion his freshman and junior years and three-time All-SWAC while at Southern.
“It means the world to me to go down in history at my college,” said Thomas, a member of the Texas Junior Davis Cup team in 1978.
However, while his prowess as a Jaguar player is special to him, more so is taking three of his proteges — Jackobie Cotton, Victoria Harris and Cinia Lesure — to try out at Southern and Xavier University for scholarship opportunities.
“That's what I am most proud of,” Thomas said.
GIANT LOSSES
Locals said a sad goodbye to three big names in Galveston County tennis — Tiki Island's Paul Christian, and Galveston's Thomas Cook III and Bobby Gaona.
Christian was a former University of Houston men's coach, and Cook was owner/founder of the Galveston Health & Racquet Club.
As for Gaona, he was one of the top male players to come out of Galveston, earning All-American honors at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“Losing icons like Paul, Tom and Bobby are big losses considering what they have meant to the area,” said Bobby Kleinecke, who competed both with and against the trio.
“I have fond memories in completely different areas and what they did for my tennis growing up in Galveston,” he added. “All three were ambassadors in their own individual way, whether it was on the court or traveling with them to play.”
Gaona was easily the hardest hitting.
Kleinecke recalled a practice session with him in O'Connell High School's gymnasium when one of Gaona's cannonball serves surprisingly opened one of the wooden doors.
“Bobby's serve was lightning fast, and (after the ball bounced) he hit it just right on the bar of the gym door, forcing it to open,” Kleinecke said. “No wonder we could never return his serve.”
He added, “I will be forever grateful to Paul, Tom and Bobby, and we will all miss each one of them dearly.”
TWO DOWN, ONE TO GO
The City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department has made huge improvements to the tennis courts at Lasker and Menard parks, resurfacing the two for both tennis and pickleball.
Next up is three more courts at Lindale Park.
“We don't have a definitive timeline on Lindale yet but hopefully within the next month,” said Megan Pierce, the city's recreation events and projects administrator.
PICKLEBALL ANYONE?
Speaking of the up-and-coming sport, The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour Fitness general manager Kevin Duke announced the facility will ring in the new year with seven pickleball courts — three indoor and four outdoor.
“We will add more (for members) as it grows,” he said.
DAILY NEWS ACCOLADES
Congratulations to the Clear Creek Wildcats and Friendswood Mustangs for winning their respective 24-6A and 18-5A district team tennis championships.
The titles earn the Wildcats' Derick Geise and Mustangs' David Cook Daily News' “Co-Coach of the Year” honors.
“Players of the Year” are Clear Springs ex Ali Schwartz and current Charger Roshin Kamath.
Honorable mentions go to the Clear Springs Chargers, who this fall reached the Region III-6A team tennis semifinals after finishing third in district, and Texas City head coach Angela Norton for leading her Stings back to the 5A team tennis playoffs after a short hiatus.
ON A PERSONAL NOTE ...
I've had the privilege of playing doubles with all three of my O'Connell High School senior teammates — Donald Farmer Jr., Bobby Kleinecke and Doug Rodwell Jr. — the latter as teammates at Lamar University.
But none were bigger than the late Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris.
In a Challenger Cup celebrity fundraiser held at Westside Tennis Center (now Club Westside) in Houston, I doubled up with Harris.
Don't remember if we won or lost, but I do recall asking him if he really did catch the Immaculate Reception before it hit the turf.
Harris just smiled.
See you on the courts in 2023!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.