Twelve teams competed at the 3rd annual “Toys For A Claus” Doubles Tennis Tournament, held Saturday at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts in Galveston. Participants from left to right are, Kelsey Moreno, Vincent Catanzaro, John Catanzaro, Anthony Catanzaro, host Mitchell Moreno, Analiese Rosales, Craig Sullivan, Lesley Rosales, Luke Castillo, Jeff Dubrow, Bryce Rosales, Andrea Catanzaro, Joe Bryan, Noah Catanzaro, Stan Dudek, Mikenzy Dubrow, Bill Kenck, Susan Dudek, Betsy Kenck, Max Lewis, Liz Castillo, Beep Sullivan, Sam Stewart and Corey Fanning.
Consolation winners at the 3rd annual "Toys For A Claus" Doubles Tennis Tournament from left to right are, Max Lewis and Joe Bryan, second place; Mitchell Moreno and Kelsey Moreno, first place; and Noah Catanzaro and John Catanzaro, third place.
Standing alongside tournament host Mitchell Moreno, far right, with their championship trophies won at the 3rd annual "Toys For A Claus" Doubles Tennis Tournament from left to right are, Bill Kenck and Betsy Kenck, second place; Mikenzy Dubrow and Jeff Dubrow, first place; and Stan Dudek and Susan Dudek, third place.
Manuel Moreno Jr./For The Daily News
Manuel Moreno Jr./For The Daily News
