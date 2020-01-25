Ball High finished second at the 4th annual "Having a Wilson Blast!" tennis tournament, hosted by Pasadena Dobie High School. The Tors beat Dickinson, Dobie 2, Santa Fe and Texas City and lost to Dobie 1. Holding their runner-up prize, from left to right are, Vincent Catanzaro, Lauren Burns, Griva Patel, Isaac Alegria, Brittany Gutierrez, Noah Reyes, Claira Garcia, Kevin Seibert, Yasmine Rawas, Bethel Hennigan, Adriana Gutierrez, Caden Henderson, Ariel Golan and head coach Kim LeGate.
Friendswood’s Erica Jessel won the girls’ 18-and-under singles “B” division at the San Antonio Super Champ Level 3 tennis tournament.
Nearby, League City’s Carter Crookson was finishing second in the boys 18s singles “A” draw and also placed first in the 18s doubles “A” bracket with San Antonio’s Zachery Foster, who ironically beat him in the singles final.
