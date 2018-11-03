Texas City’s Benjamin McCullough teamed up with Kansas City’s Brian McMillan to win the men’s wheelchair “B” doubles at the University of Houston Cougar Open Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.
McCullough and McMillan, the No. 1 seeds, won three rounds in all, eventually beating Spring’s Carlos Salinas and Marshall’s Heath Winn in the final, 6-4, 6-3.
Following a bye, McCullough and McMillan defeated Houston’s Jesus Bahena and Cypress’ Wiley Bouchillon in the semifinals, also by a 6-4, 6-3 count.
GOLD FINGERS
Friendswood’s Rehan Sahib finished in a three-way tie for first place at the Bay Area Racquet Club Fall Junior Open tennis tournament.
Competing in the co-ed 10-and-under orange-ball singles division, Sahib went 2-1 in round-robin play, tying Kemah’s Erkki Melartin and Cypress’ Hector Ramirez.
Sahib’s two wins were against Melartin in round two, 2-4, 4-3, 7-1, and Friendswood’s Alexis Block in round three, 4-1, 4-1.
GATORS IN THE HOUSE
Dickinson High School head tennis coach Christopher Reyes took a handful of his players to watch the University Interscholastic League Team Tennis State Championships on Thursday.
“I wanted to give them the opportunity to see tennis at a high level so we can see the goal and feel their enthusiasm,” Reyes said.
“We want to get better, but it takes more than just wanting it. You have to have a team committed to a goal and vision.”
Reyes also wanted the student-athletes — John’Na Baldwin, Haley Craton, Luna Simon, Harrah Stephens and Jordan Tucker — to visit Texas A&M University, site of the state tournament.
“We did a prospective students session and campus tour in the morning,” Reyes said. “The unknown is unknown, so to give students the opportunity to be on campus and see the opportunities out there is vital.”
Reyes said school principal Dr. Billye Smith and fellow administrators were totally gung-ho about the field trip.
The Gators attended the Canyon-Fredericksburg Class 4A final, Dallas Highland Park-Abilene Wiley Class 5A final and Houston Memorial-Round Rock Westwood Class 6A final.
“It was exciting to know that was the culmination of a season of work,” Reyes said of the three championship matches.
TIP OF THE DAY
Establish a service ritual or routine to ensure you take time and find your focus before each point.
