Here’s a belated “thank you” to all the fathers in my life.
Unfortunately, though, because of that danged “d” word, dad was not around when I needed him the most.
So first with the thank-yous would have to be my mother, who did more than her best to play both mom and dad. Then Uncle Joe, who was always there for me.
However, when I got into the world of sports, topping the list was my high school tennis coach at O’Connell, Vince Stiglich Jr., and a man who came close to talking me into sticking to baseball, my Pony League coach, Frank Giusti Sr.
Now Stiglich, who also introduced me to sports writing, got me hooked to tennis when he pulled me over one day and said I had “potential.”
But I still remember Coach Giusti coming out to the Menard Park tennis courts, trying his best to sway me back to baseball.
Coach Giusti, in fact, used to be a teammate of my father’s and once told me he was a helluva ballplayer. And if Juice says Dad was good, obviously he was. So maybe, just maybe Coach Giusti saw a little of those talents in me.
I ended up choosing tennis, playing Division I and writing sports where I always wanted to — Lamar University.
There I played for Ron Wesbrooks, who not only gave me the opportunity to continue my education for free, but taught me the true value of family, as I watched and learned from him raising his two boys with his loving wife, Pat.
Not only would I want to coach. I would want to do so as a family man.
Eventually I ended up where I am today, at Dobie High School, with my second Coach Stig, Steve Jamail.
Jamail, Dobie’s longtime principal, was easily my biggest supporter, and according to one of the football coaches, he supposedly instructed our campus athletic director, “you do not touch the tennis coach.”
But back to my dad, who I know in his own special way truly loved me.
If it wasn’t for his passion for sports, none of these second dads would have ever come along.
So, thank you, dad, and Happy Father’s Day every day to all my dads.
