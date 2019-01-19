Dickinson’s Eric Storey won the men’s 3.5 singles at the Lost Forest January Adult Open tennis tournament in Houston.
Storey lived up to his No. 1 seed with a 6-2, 6-2 finals victory over Katy’s No. 2-seeded Dario Dellavalle.
Storey first received a bye, then beat Houston’s Andy Nguyen in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.
MALE DELIVERS
League City’s Zoe Male advanced to today’s 8 a.m. quarterfinals at the RBC Wealth Management Houston Tennis Association Super Champ Level 3 tournament at Lee LeClear Tennis Center.
Competing in the girls’ 14-and-under singles “B” white division, Male picked up two wins on Saturday to earn an elite eight berth against San Antonio’s Mattea Bowe.
Male, seeded No. 2, followed a bye with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 win over San Antonio’s Sofia Ceja in the second round.
Male needs two more wins to reach Monday’s 10:30 a.m. final.
TOR-RIFFIC!
Ball High players walked away with five medals at the Alvin Tournament on Friday.
Four of those were collected on the boys’ doubles side of the court, with the teams of Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos and Will Harris/Mack Jobe winning the “A” and “B” divisions, respectively.
“The boys dug in and played some of the best points they’ve ever played,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said of the winning pairs.
Adding to the medal total was Storm Simonin, who rebounded after a first-round loss to win the boys “A” singles consolation bracket.
“The first varsity tournament of the season was a huge success,” LeGate said.
Next up for Ball High will be the 3rd annual “Having A Wilson Blast!” on Thursday at Pasadena Dobie High School, starting at 8 a.m.
Joining the Tors will be locals Dickinson, Santa Fe and Texas City, along with South Houston and the host Longhorns’ junior varsity and freshman teams.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, when your opponent is serving and your partner is returning and you are at the net, first keep your eyes on the serving team’s net player because they possibly will be the first one to hit the next ball.
Once the return is passed the net player, then, and only then, turn your attention to the baseline player (server).
The key is picking up a poach before it happens.
