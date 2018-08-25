The Galveston Island Tennis Fall League is heading to the Menard Park Scoggins-Stiglich Courts on Wednesday nights, too.
Singles play is now being added to the fall agenda, which already offers doubles play on Thursday nights.
Both will be 10-week sessions.
Those interested in participating in the 12-player singles league should contact Galen Richison at 409-761-0655 or galen40@yahoo.com.
Meantime, Beep Sullivan once again is chairing the ever-popular doubles league. Call her at 817-727-5266 or email her at jgs21@live.com.
Play begins Sept. 12 with the singles and Sept. 13 with the doubles. Both leagues end Nov. 14-15.
Having seconds
Friendswood's Gabriel Massie won runner-up honors at the Giammalva Racquet Club Junior Open tennis tournament in Spring.
Massie went 2-1 in his boys' 12-and-under singles round-robin event, finishing with a win over Katy's Santiago Espinoza in round three.
Massie first lost to Cypress' Elliott Awomoyi, the eventual champion, in round one, 6-1, 6-2, then rebounded with a 6-3, 6-1 effort past Katy's Michael Zhao in round two.
Ike remembered
Tournament field for the 8th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic on Sept. 14-15 is set.
Competing in the burnt orange division will be Fort Bend Austin, Clear Brook, Pearland Dawson, Friendswood, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Shadow Creek, Baytown Sterling and co-host Pasadena Dobie.
The white division will feature Clear Falls, Clear Springs, La Porte, Nederland, San Marcos, Texas City, Willis and city host Ball High.
Ball High School and the University of Texas Medical Branch will be the sites of the championship and third-place matches for the burnt orange division, and Texas City High School and the Scoggins-Stiglich Courts will serve likewise for the white division.
Co-hosting the tournament is the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department.
Coming soon
Bay Area Racquet Club is playing host to its September Junior Open tennis tournament the weekend of Sept. 15-16.
Entry deadline is Sept. 9.
Events being offered are boys' and girls' singles in the 12- through 18-and-under age divisions, as well as 10s singles in both the green- and orange-ball divisions.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800011518.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
Tip of the day
Do not hit and watch. Instead, hit and recover.
