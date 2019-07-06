Galveston’s Carley and Gabby Singleton both advanced to today’s semifinals in girls’ singles at the Marti Rodriguez Memorial Austin Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament.
Each were three-time winners on Saturday, Carley competing in the 12-and-under Osaka division and Gabby in the 14s Stephens event.
Carley, seeded No. 2, received a first-round bye, then rallied to beat Round Rock’s Emry Doan in round two, 2-6, 6-1, 10-6, before easing past West Lake Hills’ Addison Scott in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1.
Gabby, playing close by, matched her younger sister’s effort, beginning with a default win over San Marcos’ Livi Love in the first round.
Gabby then followed with straight-set decisions over Georgetown’s Cassie Partee in round two (6-3, 6-4) and Sugar Land’s Vibha Nair in the quarterfinals (6-4, 6-3).
Both are scheduled to play at 8 a.m. at the University of Texas’ Whitaker Tennis Courts.
DYNAMIC DUO
Santa Fe’s Chester Scruggs teamed up with Pearland’s Kai Borgstrom to win the men’s 4.0 doubles title at the June Adult United States Tennis Association Open tournament held at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Scruggs and Borgstrom won three rounds, eventually upsetting Bellaire’s Brian Taylor and Houston’s Kenton Taylor, the No. 1 seeds, in the final, 8-4.
Scruggs and Borgstrom first drew a bye before beating Maximino Biasini of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and Houston’s Carlos Tirado in the semifinals, 6-3.
HOOKING ‘EM!
Thanks to a perfect showing on the girls’ side of the court, Team Galveston defeated the visiting Dobie Longhorns in dual match action, 9-8-1, avenging an earlier loss to the ‘Horns and improving their record to 2-1.
Team Galveston’s girls went 6-0, winning all three singles matches, later doing likewise in the doubles.
Racking up the girls’ singles wins for Team Galveston were Gabby Singleton, Carley Singleton and Mikenzy Dubrow. Winning in doubles were the teams of Dubrow/Maya Leisey, Singleton/Singleton and Riley Heffernan/Eliana Johnston.
Adding to the islanders’ win total were Noah Reyes and Tyler Phelps in the boys’ singles, and Bryce Rosales/Storm Simonin in the boys’ doubles.
Next up for Team Galveston will be La Porte on Tuesday at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, starting at 9 a.m.
TIP OF THE DAY
During your match, drink a half cup of water every 15 minutes to stay hydrated.
