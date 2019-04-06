Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani won the co-ed 10-and-under singles green-ball division at Saturday’s Racquet Pro Deer Park April Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Bhojani won four rounds, including a 4-0, 4-2 finals victory over Katy’s Eesha Kumar.
Bhojani first beat Houston’s Sacha Gringarten 4-0, 4-1, then defeated League City’s Priyanka Kamath in the quarterfinals, 4-3, 4-1, and Cypress’ Sarah Victor in the semifinals, 4-0, 4-1.
MOVING ON UP
Four players recorded perfect scores in week three action of the Galveston Island Tennis League.
In singles play, Pat Schlankey, John Koloen and Galen Richison each scored unblemished 12s, followed by Susan Dudek with an 11 and Stan Dudek with a 10.
Gail Kilgore won all 18 games in Thursday’s doubles, with Bill Kenck and Robert Cowan each turning in 15s and Stan Dudek winning 14 games. Also, Dominic Etienne moves up to court No. 1 with a 10.
Substitutes for both leagues are needed. If interested, call league organizer Beep Sullivan at 817-727-5266.
A HELPING HAND
The Houston Tennis Association is offering local high school seniors various scholarship awards.
Those who participated in high school tennis, United States Tennis Association Texas tournaments or the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) and are not attending college on a tennis scholarship are eligible to apply.
The scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $2,000.
Applications are available on the HTA website (www.houstontennis.org). Deadline to apply is April 22.
For information, call 281-580-8313 or send an email to scholarships@houstontennis.org.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
The 4th Annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament is set for April 26-28 at The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour in League City.
The tournament events include men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles in the 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 playing levels.
Players can enter two events: men’s and mixed doubles, or women’s and mixed doubles.
Entry fee is $30 per person per event and includes a commemorative T-shirt. All funds raised go toward the foundation.
Entry deadline is April 21.
Registration is available online at www.clearcreekeducationfoundation.org.
For information, call tournament director Kevin Duke at 281-334-2560.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, play to your team’s individual strengths and exploit your opponents’ weaknesses.
The key to succeed is communication between the two of you on each and every point.
