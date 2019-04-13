League City’s Joe Adams won the men’s 70-and-over singles title at the San Angelo Senior & Super Senior Major Zone tennis tournament.
Adams, seeded No. 2, won three rounds, eventually upsetting Corpus Christi’s No. 1-seeded Daniel Boone in the championship match, 6-2, 6-2.
Adams first drew a bye before beating Houston’s Gary Plank in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1.
Fellow League Citian Chester Strunk also competed in the 70s singles, losing in the consolation final to Plank 6-2, 6-2.
WHO SAYS NOBODY’S PERFECT?
Eight perfect scores highlighted week No. 4 of the Galveston Island Tennis League.
In singles play, John Koloen, Jeff Dubrow and Victoria Rutherford each turned in 12s to win their respective courts, with Stan Dudek (7) and Molly McKee (6) also prevailing.
The following evening in the doubles, five more unblemished scores of 18s were recorded by Dominic Etienne, Frank Mencacci, Dave Mitchell, Tori Rutherford and league organizer Beep Sullivan.
“Never has this happened in league history,” Sullivan said of the five perfect doubles scores.
Rounding out the doubles court winners was Susan Dudek with a 14.
COMING SOON
Today is the last day to register for the eighth annual Darren Lajaunie Memorial Tennis Tournament set for April 27-28 at Harry Taylor Tennis Center in Pasadena.
Various junior and adult singles and doubles events are offered.
Proceeds benefit college scholarships being awarded to Dobie High School senior tennis players and qualifying members of the HTTC.
Entry fees are $35 for singles and $45 per doubles team. Online registration is available at www.setteo.com.
For information, email Camille Lajaunie at cjlajaunie@gmail.com.
SHOW TIME
United States Tennis Association-Texas Section will be hosting its third annual College Showcase in Waco on July 27-28.
This is a great opportunity for high school tennis players — not only seniors — aspiring to play in college.
Every player will play both singles and doubles in front of college coaches from across the state and country.
Space is limited, so sign up early.
The cost, which includes lunch, a T-shirt and snacks, is $75 per player.
To register and/or for more information, visit the USTA-Texas Section website (http://texas.usta.com) or email Christine Watson, collegiate coordinator, at cwatson@texas.usta.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
When at the baseline in singles, stand diagonally opposite your opponent.
