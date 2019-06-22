League City's Brice Farine won the boys' 16-and-under singles blue division at the San Antonio Tennis Association Championship Major Zone tennis tournament.
With the win, Farine earned automatic super-championship status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Farine, seeded No. 2, won five rounds in all, eventually upsetting Fort Worth's No. 1-seeded Ford Winchester in the final, 6-4, 6-1.
Farine first drew a bye, then rallied past Ingram's Lawson Wilt in the second round, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3, before needing another three sets to set aside Katy's No. 5-seeded Abhijay Setlur in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
In the semifinals, Farine played his third consecutive three-set marathon, holding off Katy's No. 8-seeded Justin Warwick 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Friendswood's Richard Griffin advanced to today's finals of the men's 65-and-over singles at the Al Edwards Juneteenth Tennis Classic in Houston.
Griffin, seeded No. 1, won two rounds on Saturday, following a bye with a 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over Houston's Steve Bridgham.
Next up for Griffin is Houston's David Brooks. The championship match is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Homer Ford Tennis Center.
Team Galveston defeated La Porte in dual match action, 13-9, evening its record to 1-1.
The island juniors, representing the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department's summer tennis program, turned in a strong showing in the singles, winning nine of the 12 matchups.
Singles winners for Team Galveston were Tyreese Washington, Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, Bryce Rosales, Rohan Balasubramanian, Anthony Catanzaro, Gabby Singleton, Carley Singleton and Jordyn Pendergrass.
In doubles, picking up wins for Team Galveston were Simonin/Washington, Rosales/Santos, Dodge Porter/Noah Reyes and Zoe Overton/Santos.
The two teams will meet again on July 9, once more at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
A special thanks goes out to Tom Vaughn and his staff at Top Gear Apparel for their prompt help with the Team Galveston t-shirts.
Entry deadline for the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 1-Day and 2-Day tennis tournaments set for the weekend of July 13-14 is July 1.
The 1-Day tournament offers both orange- and green-ball divisions in the 10s singles.
For information, call tournament director John Mullins at 832-202-8579.
In doubles, keep the ball low; force your opponent to hit up.
