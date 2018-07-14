Galveston’s Barbara Sasser received a No. 4 seed for this week’s United States Tennis Association National Women’s 35s-85s Grass Court Championships at Germantown Cricket Club in Philadelphia.
Sasser, teaming up with Yolanda Therrien of Elkton, Ore., drew a first-round bye in the 65-and-over doubles.
The two officially open tournament play at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals against either Janet Lippincott of Philadelphia and Beverly Wallace of Wayne, Pa., or Joan Moser of East Greenville, Pa., and Jean Reeves of Blue Bell, Pa.
“Small draws again give us the opportunity to do well,” Sasser said.
Sasser is coming off an impressive third-place showing in both singles and doubles at the USTA National Indoor Championships in Lexington, Ky.
FUTURE STARS
Team Galveston, members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s free summer junior tennis program for ages 5-18, crowned its individual champions Thursday.
Justin Antonio won the beginners division, with Sumire Hosoki finishing second and Anya York placing third.
Winning the girls advanced division was Gabby Singleton, followed by Carley Singleton, Sofia Grasso and Lauren Burns and Riley Heffernan who both tied for fourth.
Porter Devane won the boys’ advanced “A” division, with Bryce Rosales second and Daris Turner third.
The boys’ advanced “B” division was won by Noah Catanzaro, finishing ahead of runner-up Luke Leimer and third-place finisher Kaylen Cody.
Isaac Alegria and Daris Turner were named the most improved boy players, and Burns and Marina Porter were chosen as the girls’ recipients.
Sportsmanship awards also were presented to the following: Cody, William Johnston, Leimer, Maxston Lewis and Paris Turner.
Next up for Team Galveston will be a home dual match against La Porte at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
Also, the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas state tournament begins July 28-29 at Texas A&M University in College Station.
SUMMER FUN
Entry deadline for the Bay Area Racquet Club Summer Junior & Adult Open is July 29.
The intermediate level tournament, set for the weekend of Aug. 4-5, is offering a variety of singles and doubles events, including both in the senior men’s and women’s 3.5-4.5 playing levels.
For information, call 281-488-7026.
TIP OF THE DAY
Concentrate on placement, not power, on your overheads.
