Friendswood’s Faith Bias reached the girls 18-and-under singles final at the Houston Tennis Association December Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Bias, seeded No. 1, won two rounds before losing to Houston’s Natalia Barron in the championship match, 6-2, 6-0.
Bias drew a first-round bye, then beat San Antonio’s Ava Satel in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-1.
Meanwhile, also advancing to their respective singles final in the HTA Challenger 1-Day tournament was fellow Friendswoodian Rehan Sahib, competing in the boys 10s orange-ball “Rafael” division.
Sahib picked up three wins along the way before dropping a marathon 4-3, 2-4, 10-1 decision to Irving’s Eshaan Reddy.
Sahib needed three sets to get past Katy’s Michael Huang 4-0, 3-4, 10-5 in the first round, then won his next two matches in straight sets, downing Houston’s John Rosser in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-3, and Mission’s Diego De Lacruz in the semifinals, 4-1, 4-1.
LOCAL FLAVOR
Galveston County was well-represented at the annual Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention held last week at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls.
In attendance were Ball High’s Kim Legate, Clear Creek’s Derick Geise and Patrick Russell, Clear Spring’s Gregg Parker, Dickinson’s Christopher Reyes, and Friendswood’s David Cook and Brittany Walker.
Reyes also received the Ike Groce Vision Award, presented by the TTCA for motivating his players and the people around him to get the job done.
More than 520 tennis coaches from all parts of the state attended.
STOCKING STUFFER
Texas A&M University’s women’s tennis team is offering a Christmas special for its summer tennis camps.
Now until Dec. 25, interested participants can save $125 for each of the three sessions: June 9-14; June 23-28; and/or July 7-12.
“This will be the biggest discount of the season,” said Galveston’s Bobby Kleinecke, one of the camp’s co-directors.
The sessions, each running Sunday through Friday, are open for boys and girls, ages 8-18.
On-court instruction is six hours daily, with night activities also scheduled “to meet new people and relax and have fun each evening,” Kleinecke said.
To register, visit www.texasaggietenniscamp.com. Use the coupon code “Stuffer19” to apply the discount to your registration.
For additional information, email Kleinecke at bkleinecke@tamu.edu.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, always have a target in mind before you hit your volley or overhead.
