Dickinson High School head tennis coach Christopher Reyes was presented the Ike Groce Vision Award at the Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention banquet held Friday at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls.
“I feel honored to be recognized for this award and for the work we have done here at Dickinson High School,” Reyes said.
“I say ‘we’ because throughout my four years here, I have received support from our athletic director, my campus administration and the (school) district. They have invested in our program and our facilities.
“We have shaped a program that brings students together as a team that represents our diverse community.”
Yours truly, meanwhile, was recognized for coaching high school tennis 35 years at Galveston O’Connell (13 years), Clear Lake (two years) and the last 20 years at Pasadena J. Frank Dobie.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Friendswood’s Erica Jessel and Natan Bondin both won doubles titles at the Bryan-College Station Super Champ Major Zone tennis tournament.
Jessel and Houston’s Catherine Walker claimed the girls 16-and-under “A” division, eventually beating Mason’s Reya Coe and Spring’s Alexis Odom, the No. 2 seeds, in the final, 8-6.
Jessel and Walker, seeded No. 1, won four rounds in all, including an 8-0 shutout against Houston’s Sophia Rogers and Austin’s McKenna Thomason.
As for Bondin, he and McGregor’s Andrew Pinkstaff were winners of the boys 18s “B” Cowboys division.
In the final, Bondin and Pinkstaff defeated Austin’s Jonathan Snell and Clark Sweeney 9-8.
JUST MISSED
Winning runner-up honors at the BCS Super Champ tournament were League City’s Roshin Kamath in the boys 14s singles “B” Chang division and Zoe Male in the girls 14s doubles “B” Bears division.
Kamath, seeded No. 4, recorded three straight wins before losing to Austin’s No. 3-seeded Kapish Pendri in the championship match, 6-0, 6-4.
In the semifinals, Kamath upset Humble’s No. 1-seeded Mateo Galvez 6-4, 6-3.
Male and Cypress’ Bailey Smith were three-time winners before dropping an 8-4 finals decision to Houston’s Chloe Brissett and Ava Phan.
In the quarterfinals, Male and Smith upset Laredo’s MariaPaulina Campos and Austin’s Rishika Vemulapalli, the No. 2 seeds, 8-6.
TIP OF THE DAY
The most important element of tennis that makes your shot go in is intention — what you want to do with the ball.
