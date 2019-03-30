Friendswood's Danna Cai and League City's Kevin Larios both won runner-up singles honors at the Bay Area Racquet Club March Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Cai was second in the girls 12-and-under division, and Larios did likewise in the boys 18s.
Cai racked up three wins before losing to Houston's No. 1-seeded Savanna Salahuddin-Wright in the final, 6-1, 6-3.
Cai first received a bye, then beat Bellaire's Defne Deliormanli in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 7-5, and Tomball's Angelina Pham in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.
As for Larios, he won twice to reach the championship round against Pearland's No. 1-seeded Divyam Bansal, eventually dropping a 6-1, 6-3 decision.
Earlier, Larios, the No. 2 seed, followed a bye with a 6-1, 6-0 semifinals victory over Houston's Gavin Smith.
KINGS/QUEENS OF THE COURT
Opening nights of the Galveston Island Tennis League singles and doubles were highlighted by seven perfect scores.
In singles play, John Koloen, Stan Dudek and Galen Richinson each recorded 12-out-of-12 performances to win their respective courts.
Close behind were two other court winners, Victoria Rutherford with an 11 score and Pat Schlankey with a 10.
In doubles, Koloen was perfect again with an 18, while Susan Dudek, Gail Kilgore and Shannon Walla scored unblemished 18s, as well.
Rounding out the court winners were Tim Lambert with a 17, and Lydia Miller and Dave Mitchell, each with identical 15s on court No. 6.
Substitutes still are needed for both evenings.
For information, call or text league organizer Beep Sullivan at 817-727-5266.
BAC ON TRACK
Bay Area Christian School defeated Northland Christian School in district tennis action, 9-8.
Leading the way were Bella Seretti and Brady Bergvall with two singles wins each.
Adding to the Broncos' win total were Jacob Woodson in singles and the doubles teams of Kassidy Hunt/Olivia Skeeter, Julia Mast/Maddie Neidhart and Christian Lee/Zach Oetting, the latter pair winning twice.
COMING SOON
The 2nd annual Clear Creek Education Foundation Tennis Tournament is set for the weekend of April 26-28 in League City.
For information about the all-doubles event, call tournament director Kevin Duke at 281-334-2560.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, keep your approach shot low so that your opponent must hit up on the ball, setting you up for a high volley.
