Locals left their marks at the Bay Area Racquet Club’s 10th annual Fall Festival Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament.
Seven champions were crowned, as well as three runners-up.
It was a near clean sweep in the girls singles events, where Friendswood’s Trang Van and Danna Cai won the 10s and 12s, and League City’s Anika Sud and Reagan Canales were victors in the 14s and 18s, respectively.
Sud was the busiest of the bunch, winning four rounds in all.
Sud first beat League City’s Bella Blaylock 8-2, then pulled off a pair of consecutive upsets against Pearland’s No. 3-seeded Gracin Nguyen in the quarterfinals, 8-0, and Friendswood’s No. 1-seeded Leona Dakay in the semifinals, 8-5.
Later, Sud defeated Friendswood’s Nandini Bhojani in the final, 8-1.
Other winners were: League City’s Jacob Clements, co-ed 8s red-ball; Friendswood’s Maadhvi Bhojani, co-ed 10s green-ball; and League City’s Gina Quevedo, women’s 3.0 doubles.
The second-place finishers also included League City’s Aman Wairkar (boys 10s) and Galveston’s Imran Khan (men’s 4.0 doubles).
NEW HOURS
Forty juniors showed up for the first week of the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department’s free after-school tennis program at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, prompting time changes.
Beginners and advanced-beginners now will meet every Tuesday and Thursday, from 4-5 p.m. Then the intermediate and advanced players will take to the courts, from 5-6 p.m.
For information, call 409-797-3700.
ON A PERSONAL NOTE ...
It was great to see a few of my former tennis players at the O’Connell High School/O’Connell College Preparatory School homecoming and “Buccaneer Hall of Fame” induction.
Exes Peter Maddox was one of the inductees and teammate John Doherty was there to cheer him on.
It just happened the class of 1998 was celebrating its 20-year reunion, so also in the stands were former players Elise Ott Worthen, Scott Daughtry, Bo Leyva and Matt Novelli, my last to coach at O’Connell before moving on to Clear Lake High School.
Believe me, it was the hardest decision I’ve ever made as a coach, having to say “goodbye” to such a special group of kids that truly meant the world to me.
To all, thanks for the memories!
TIP OF THE DAY
When at the net in doubles, stay in line with your partner.
