League City’s Carter Crookston won the boys 16-and-under singles at the United States Tennis Association National Level 2 tournament in Austin.
Crookston also finished third in the 16s doubles with Austin’s Anesh Jayasundera.
Crookston lived up to his No. 1 seed in the singles, winning five rounds in all, including a 6-4, 7-5 finals victory over No. 5-seeded Nicholas Heng of Madison, Ala.
Earlier, Crookston defeated John Lasanaiak of Lawrenceville, Ga., in the first round, 6-2, 6-1, and Naveen Ramakrishnan of Naperville, Ill., in the second round, 6-3, 6-2, before slipping past Helotes’ Nicolas Pesoli in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 7-5.
Crookston then faced his toughest challenger in the semifinals, outlasting No. 8-seeded Griffin Daehnke of San Clemente, Calif., 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
In the doubles, Crookston and Jayasundera, the No. 3 seeds, won twice before losing to No. 1-seeded Vishwa Aduru of Austin and Avery Zavala of Amarillo in the semifinals, 6-3.
Crookston and Jayasundera first beat Chicago’s Arjun Asokumar and Pablo Dale of Wauwatosa, Wis., in the first round, and Eitan Khromchenko of Staten Island, N.Y., and Round Rock’s Gaurav Singh in the quarterfinals by identical 6-3 scores.
In the third-place match, Crookston and Jayasundera received a default win over Georgio Samaha of Albuquerque, N.M., and Phoenix’s Luke Urlaub.
Next up for Crookston at the national 16s level will be an indoor tournament in Massachusetts in November and the Orange Bowl tournament in Florida in December.
PERFECT 10
League City’s Anika Sud grabbed gold in the girls 10s singles green-ball division at the Racquet Pro Deer Park Fall Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Sud was a four-time winner, eventually beating Spring’s Ahona Chowdhury in the championship match, 4-2, 4-2.
Sud started off with a three-set comeback in the first round, rallying past Houston’s Catherine Shen 2-4, 4-3, 10-6. She then beat Houston’s Olga Khodakova in the quarterfinals, 4-0, 4-1.
Sud later defeated Houston’s Eva Brytik in the semifinals, 4-1, 4-1.
TGIT
Liz Castillo, Steve Cunningham and Billy Wiggins each scored perfect 18s at the Galveston Island Thursday Night Tennis League.
Also winning their respective courts were Melvin Williams with a 17, and John Joloen and Craig Sullivan, both with 15s.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, take full advantage of court openings and/or your opponent’s weaker shots.
