League City's Joe Adams won the men's 60-and-over singles at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association August Tournament.
Adams went 3-0 in round-robin play, capping off the win spree with a 6-1, 6-1 effort past Houston's Gary Plank in round three.
Earlier, Adams beat Houston's Venir Venzon in round one, 6-0, 6-0, and Houston's William Spencer in round two, 6-2, 6-1.
NEAR-PERFECT 10
League City's Aman Wairkar placed second in the co-ed 10-and-under singles green-ball Astros division at the Racquet Pro Deer Park August Participation Credit 1-Day tennis tournament.
Wairkar finished 1-1 in his round robin, beating Seabrook's Aaron Mendoza in round three, 4-1, 4-0.
Wairkar also defeated Houston's Tianie Cheng in a playoff match, 2-3 retired.
PURPLE RAIN
Ball High's tennis team is donning a new look this year, beginning with its courts repainted in one of the school colors — purple.
“Moving forward into another season we sincerely thank all the Galveston administrators, supporters, designers and builders who made our dream a reality this year,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said of the revamped facility, now in use.
Ball High welcomes back seniors Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, Bryce Rosales, Joel Gutierrez, Pablo Carcano, Daphne Morales and Jimena Sanchez, alongside incoming freshmen Sofia Grasso and Porter Devane.
The Tors will play their first home match at the ninth annual Remembering Ike Team Classic on Sept. 13-14.
LABOR OF LOVE
Today is the last day to register for Friday through Sunday's 100th Annual Beaumont Labor Day Tennis Classic.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800008219.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at EricS@BayAreaRacquetClub.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
When you can, eat a balanced meal two hours before your match. But give your body time to digest and store your food as energy by eating a vegetable, fruit and carbohydrate-based meal well before the competition.
Good meal options include a banana with oatmeal, a fruit smoothie containing strawberries and bananas with a protein supplement or a whole grain slice of toast topped with jam and an assortment of nuts.
Be sure to bring snacks, like fruit, a small lunch and plenty of water and/or sports drinks if you are playing more than one match in a day.
