Friendswood’s Olivia Massie won the girls 16-and-under singles at the Aggieland Junior Open tennis tournament in College Station.
Massie collected three wins along the way, including a 7-5, 6-2 finals victory over Sugar Land’s No. 2-seeded Rachel Go.
Massie, seeded No. 1, first received a bye, then defeated Sugar Land’s Pari Khawaja in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-1.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Another Massie came home with hardware, as well, from the same Aggieland tournament.
Gabriel Massie finished second in the boys 12s singles, winning two rounds before losing to Waco’s No. 1-seeded Zachary Henry in the final, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Massie debuted with a 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal victory over College Station’s Zachary Smith, then upset Mission’s No. 2-seeded Fredrich Buquel in the semifinals, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).
CLEAR WINNERS
In week one of District 24-6A team tennis, Clear Creek defeated Clear Falls 11-8.
“We were glad to come away with the victory no matter what the score,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “We wanted to start off district play with a win, and we did just that.”
Freshman Mary Tacorda turned in a decisive No. 10, winning her singles match 6-1, 6-2.
In non-district action, Clear Springs beat Pasadena Dobie, 12-7, thanks to clinching singles wins by Kaly Hibbs, Henry Chen, Meghan Kannankutty and Kyle Hubbard.
PLAYING FOR KEEPS
District 23-5A team tennis begins Tuesday, with Ball High and Texas City both starting off with home matches.
The Tors host Galena Park, while the Stings welcome Crosby.
Friendswood, the district favorite, drew a first-date bye and will entertain Crosby on Sept. 11.
HELP WANTED
Galveston Island Fall Tennis League, which starts play Sept. 12 and 13 at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, needs more substitutes.
The 10-week league now offers singles on Wednesday nights to go with its doubles play on Thursday nights.
“It’s exciting that our tennis family is growing on the island,” doubles league founder-organizer Beep Sullivan said.
In fact, joining the league for the first time are Heather MacBeth Estrada, Bill Kenck, Betsy Kenck, Tiffany Teague, George Campbell and Scott Granz.
For information or to be a sub, email Sullivan at jgs21@live.com or call/text her at 817-727-5266.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles when at the net, always commit to a poach/switch after signaling it.
