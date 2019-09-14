Friendswood’s Leona Dakay and League City’s Christian Dadd both reached 16-and-under singles finals at the Houston Tennis Association’s National Junior Tennis & Learning September Challenger 2-Day tournament.
Dakay did so in the girls red division, pulling off two major upsets in the second and fourth rounds en route to her championship match, while Dadd was runner-up, as well, in the boys white division.
After receiving a first-round bye, Dakay shocked Houston’s No. 1-seeded Juliana Padilla 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
It was smooth sailing from there, with Dakay shutting out Sugar Land’s Samantha Saldana in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, before recording her second upset in the semifinals against Katy’s No. 4-seeded Mariana Fauteux 6-4, 6-3. Dakay later lost to Spring’s Mia Sanchez in the final, 6-1, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Dadd, seeded No. 2, also drew a bye and proceeded to beat Sugar Land’s Gautam Musale in the second round, 2-6, 7-5 retired; Pearland’s Alex Hoang in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-0; and Houston’s No. 5-seeded Luke Kohler in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2.
But in the championship match, Dadd dropped a 6-1, 7-5 decision to Houston’s No. 1-seeded Luke Jiang.
GOLF ANYONE?
Registration for the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention, set for Dec. 6-8 at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls, is currently underway.
Stanford University men’s tennis coach Paul Goldstein is this year’s guest clinician.
Those attending also have the opportunity to play in a golf tournament the day before on Dec. 5, with a shotgun start at noon. Interested coaches can register by visiting the TTCA website (texastenniscoaches.com).
MORE THAN EYE CAN SEE
When The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Sportsplex finally becomes a reality, Beep Sullivan wants local sports enthusiasts to know there is more to the complex than just being a “tennis center.”
“The Sportsplex is a place for everyone with all abilities and skill levels,” said Mrs. Sullivan, CGSF executive director. “It’s about inclusion. We are here for the heart factor. Galveston needs this.”
Along with 18 tennis courts, including three indoor and three rooftop, the Sportsplex will feature two multipurpose sports courts, a rock climbing wall and 10 volleyball courts.
TIP OF THE DAY
Watch and learn how the top professional players manufacture points. They play aggressive but do not go for just winners.
