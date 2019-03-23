League City’s Joe Adams won the men’s 70-and-over singles title at the Mabry Adult Open and Senior & Super Senior Major Zone tennis tournament in San Antonio.
Adams lived up to his No. 1 seed with four wins, including a 7-5, 6-1 finals victory over New Braunfels’ No. 2-seeded Cecil Eager.
Adams first received a default win, then beat San Antonio’s Marval Bailiff in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2, and Duncanville’s Frank Carpenter in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2.
MOVING ON UP
Clear Creek High School’s Alejandra Lopez will be calling the University of St. Thomas in Houston home for the next four years.
Lopez, one of the top junior girls in Texas, recently signed a letter of intent to play for the Lady Celts.
LIFE IS A BEACHCOMBER
The City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department is teaming up with Pasadena Dobie High School to host the largest high school tennis tournament in the state, the 32nd annual Beachcomber Classic, on Friday and Saturday.
There will be 47 schools in all, with Ball High serving as the city host and site of Saturday’s semifinals, finals and third-place matches, starting at 9 a.m.
Along with the Tors, county entries will be Dickinson, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Texas City.
The tournament, sponsored this year by Racquet Pro, features 15 schools alone from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as entries from the Beaumont, Conroe, Corpus Christi and Tyler areas.
NOW OR NEVER
Today is the last day to register for Saturday and Sunday’s Bay Area Racquet Club Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Various singles, doubles and mixed doubles events are offered.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at EricS@BayAreaRacquetClub.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
Playing “pushers” can be a pain but patience is the key to overcoming the challenge.
Keep in mind even though they hit almost every ball back, their shots will usually not hurt you.
You want to wait for the right ball to step in and hit a winner or an approach shot to set up the winner.
If you get inpatient and try to hit the winner or approach a shot too early, you end up being the one making the mistake, which is just what the “pusher” wants.
