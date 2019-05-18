League City's Zoe Male advanced to today's girls' 16-and-under singles final of the King Daddy Sports May Junior Open tennis tournament in Houston with two wins on Saturday.
Male, seeded No. 1, next plays Houston's No. 2-seeded Grace Goodson in the 10:40 a.m. championship match at Chancellors Family Center.
Male drew a first-round bye, then defeated Houston's Sophia Rebello in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2.
PLAYING LIKE A CHAMP
League City's Jonricco Abarquez won the boys' 16s red division singles title at the Racquet Pro Deer Park Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament.
Abarquez, seeded No. 2, won five rounds, including a 4-1, 2-4, 10-7 finals victory over Hondo's Brad Bendele.
With the tournament win, Abarquez earned automatic “championship” playing-level status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Abarquez received a bye, then beat Beaumont's Kyler Harrington in the second round, 4-1, 4-2, and Austin's Jameson Sorrell in the quarterfinals, 5-3, 5-3.
In the semifinals, Abarquez eased past Katy's Dhruv Amiani 4-2, 4-0.
A DONE DEAL
Galveston Island Tennis League's singles and doubles winners were announced at an awards banquet Thursday at Jimmy's On The Pier, officially concluding its simultaneous eight-week leagues.
Jeff Dubrow is the singles winner with 75 games total, and Shannon Walla won the doubles with a 128 score.
John Koloen was runner-up in both events with respective 66 and 121 scores.
Finishing third were Galen Richinson in singles (64) and Betsy Kenck in doubles (118).
Named most improved was Toni Lyles, and Dave Mitchell was chosen most consistent.
ALL A-BOARD!
Friendswood High School's state tennis qualifiers and their head coach were recognized at the school district's board meeting on Monday.
David Cook was lauded first for being named Galveston County Daily News' 2018 “Coach of the Year” and for also being presented the Garrett Fillingame Coach's Award at the 32nd annual Beachcomber Tennis Classic in March.
Then the doubles teams of Race Haas/Noah Smistad (boys) and Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke (girls) took their bows.
The five recently competed in the University Interscholastic League Class 5A State Championships held at Texas A&M University's George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station.
TIP OF THE DAY
Create a good habit at practice by running down every ball, even if you think you have no chance of reaching it.
