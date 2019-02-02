Friendswood's Maadhvi Bhojani won the girls' 10-and-under singles green-ball division at the 4th annual Jen Fine Homes Parent-Child Doubles & Junior Singles tennis tournament at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Bhojani went 2-0 in round-robin play, beating League City's Isabella Benson in round two, 4-2, 4-0, before easing past Cypress' Emma Hiemstra in round three, 4-1, 4-1.
Benson finished second by way of her 4-3, 4-2 effort over Hiemstra in round one.
PLENTY SECONDS
Locals also walked away with runner-up honors at the same BARC tournament.
Friendswood's Nandini Bhojani was second in the girls' 14s singles, winning two rounds before losing to Houston's No. 1-seeded Megan Straube in the final, 6-0, 6-1.
Earlier, Bhojani defeated League City's Merlova Johnson in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1, then upset Seabrook's No. 2-seeded Cara Vajdos in the semifinals, 1-6, 6-2, 10-3.
Also, Friendswood's Heinjte Unson advanced to the final of the boys' 14s singles with three wins before dropping a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Houston's Kanari Hirano.
Unson drew a bye, then defeated Pasadena's Tyler Davis in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0, and Friendswood's Sebastian Leiman in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
And League City's Dean and Zandra Jones were second in the round-robin husband-wife doubles, losing to Houston's Carol and Matt Risoldi in round two, 8-4, but winning against Pearland's Adele Brennan and Houston's Steve Reyna in round three.
VERY HUMBLE WINNERS
County players made a good showing at the Humble Independent School District Kim Enocksen Invitational tennis tournament.
Friendswood led the way with several trophy winners, including Race Haas and Noah Smistad, the boys “A” doubles champions.
Adding to the trophy total were the Mustangs' Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke, girls' “A” doubles, second; Maddie Coburn, girls' “B” singles, second; and Adri McElwain/Kiertan Patel, “B” mixed doubles, second.
“We are off to a very good start,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “We have a few small things to work on, but I'm optimistic.”
Also faring well were the Clear Creek Wildcats' Carter Crookston (boys' “A” singles, first); Clarissa Valcoviak (girls' “B” singles, first); and Miranda Hixson/Emma Pistone (girls' “B” doubles, second).
Valcoviak defeated Coburn 6-4, 6-4.
TIP OF THE DAY
You cannot prepare soon enough; get your racquet back before the oncoming ball bounces on your side.
