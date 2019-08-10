Friendswood’s Danna Cai won the girls’ 12-and-under singles at the Bay Area Racquet Club Summer Junior & Adult Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Cai, seeded No. 1, went 3-0 in round-robin play, completing the sweep with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Conroe’s No. 2-seeded Elizabeth Howard in round three.
Earlier, in round two, Cai beat League City’s Devlin Zepeda 6-1, 6-0.
Zepeda was third overall with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Houston’s Abby Murphy.
WHO’S YOUR DADD-Y?
League City’s Christian Dadd landed runner-up honors in the boys’ 16s singles Lyra division at the Copperfield Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament in Houston.
Dadd, seeded No. 4, won four rounds before losing to Spring’s No. 6-seed Andrew Dollar in the final, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0.
STILL COOK-ING
The Friendswood Mustangs once again look like the team to beat in District 23-5A, opening the fall team tennis season with a 16-0 road win at Pasadena Dobie on Tuesday.
Friendswood swept the seven doubles matches before getting straight-set singles wins from the boys’ Natan Bondin, Frank Lu, Kiertan Patel, Josh Grewal and Rohan Sunkureddi, and the girls’ Quinn Radtke, Maura Mitchell, Nicole Mbibi and Mia Gonzalez.
“It’s difficult to say how far we can go, but I am very excited about this group to see how this turns out,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “We have senior leadership and experience and also have some very talented younger players and others new to our lineup.”
MORE TEAM TALK
In District 24-6A team tennis, Dickinson and Clear Falls have high expectations, as well.
“We are looking forward to our strongest year yet,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “With the growth of our program over the past four years, we have a great team that is very competitive.”
Key players are the boys’ Reese Ragland, Kolby Darr, Caleb Garcia-Quiballo and Steven Ly, and the girls’ John’Na Baldwin, Cecilia Chong, Haley Craton and Harrah Stephens.
As for their neighbors, “We look to rely on doubles and depth to hopefully improve upon our fourth-place finish last year in district,” Knights head coach Adam Kent said.
Returnees are No. 1s Grayson Van Pelt and Brissa Mendoza.
TIP OF THE DAY
A consistent routine on your serve leads to a more consistent serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.