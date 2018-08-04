Friendswood High School’s tennis team will host a 48-hour tennis marathon fundraiser at the Mustangs’ home courts starting at 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event coincides with the team’s season opener against Pasadena Dobie.
“The marathon is a biannual fundraiser held in August before school begins,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said, noting for 48 consecutive hours, tennis will be played with the Mustang players — weather permitting, of course.
“Any member of the community who is interested in playing or supporting the team is welcome to attend,” Cook said.
“Anyone who would like to challenge team members is welcome to give them a shot,” he said. “But many people come and play against their own family members or friends.”
Team members will be “on duty” in four-hour shifts, and various food trucks will be on site throughout the marathon.
The event also will feature a raffle and silent auction.
“This is the primary fundraiser for the team, which this year will include 68 players,” Cook said. “We use the money from the fundraiser to supplement our athletic budget for uniforms, balls and travel and meal expenses.”
For information, call Cook at 832-452-3598.
DEER HUNTING
Friendswood’s Danna Cai won the girls 14-and-under singles non-qualified division at the Deer Park Junior Open tennis tournament.
Cai racked up three wins along the way, including a 7-5, 6-3 upset of Houston’s No. 2-seed Megan Straube in the championship match.
Earlier, Cai defeated Houston’s Victoria Gonzalez in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, before also upsetting Deer Park’s No. 1-seed Lourdes Zuniga in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2.
MIXED FEELINGS
Friendswood’s Nina Gonzalez teamed up with Alvin’s Steve Gonzalez to place second in the open mixed doubles at the Horseshoe Bay Resort Red Clay Championship tennis tournament in Marble Falls.
The Gonzalezes went 1-1 in round-robin play, picking up their win in Round 3 against Meadowlakes’ Madison Dyer and Round Rock’s Eric Wendt 6-3, 6-4.
In Round 2, the Gonzalezes lost to the eventual winners, San Antonio’s Miranda Ramirez and Trenton Rios, 6-0, 6-4.
TIP OF THE DAY
Make up your mind that you will never let the ball bounce twice. So, always run for the ball even if you think you have no chance of reaching it.
