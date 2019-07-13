Galveston’s Carley Singleton won the girls’ 12-and-under singles Osaka division at the Marti Rodriguez Memorial Austin Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament held at the University of Texas’ Whitaker Courts.
With the tournament win, Singleton earned automatic championship-level status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
Singleton, seeded No. 2, won five rounds in all, including a 6-2, 6-2 upset of League City’s No. 1-seeded Katelyn Gross in the final.
Singleton first drew a bye, then rallied for a 2-6, 6-1, 10-6 win over Round Rock’s Emry Doan in the second round.
Then Singleton beat West Lake Hills’ Addison Scott in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, and Buda’s Isabella Rangel in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-4.
Gross, meanwhile, reached the championship match with four wins, starting with a bye and a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Wimberley’s Maggie Moore in the second round.
Gross followed with decisions over San Antonio’s Sabrina Scanlon in the quarterfinals (6-0, 6-2) and Pearland’s Catalina Carpenter in the semifinals (6-3, 7-5).
NEAR MISS, BIG SIS
At the same Austin tournament, older sister, Gabby Singleton, advanced to the 14s singles Stephens division semifinals before being eliminated.
After winning three rounds, Gabby lost to San Antonio’s No. 2-seeded Annabelle Zacher, the eventual runner-up, 6-4, 7-5.
ANOTHER CLOSE ONE
Friendswood’s Heintje Unson fell one win short of claiming the boys’ 14s singles white division at the Houston Tennis Association Championship Major Zone tournament held at Lee LeClear Tennis Center.
Unson, seeded No. 1, reeled off four wins before dropping a 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 heartbreaker to Houston’s No. 2-seeded Kieran Coffey in the final.
Following a bye, Unson defeated Houston’s Joseph Zhang in round two, 6-0, 6-3; San Antonio’s No. 5-seeded Mateo Kolkebeck in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 7-5; and Jersey Village’s No. 5-seeded Mirthun Mohan in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-2.
ISLANDERS WIN AGAIN
Team Galveston finished with a 3-1 record, winning its third in a row, after edging La Porte 8-6.
The island juniors split the singles, then took charge in the doubles.
Singles winners for Team Galveston were Gabby Singleton, Carley Singleton, Luke Castillo, Riley Heffernan and Sofia Grasso.
Winning the decisive doubles matches were Bryce Rosales/Tyreese Washington, Porter Devane/Rohan Balasubramanian and the Singletons.
TIP OF THE DAY
Arrive at least 30 minutes before your match to warm up.
