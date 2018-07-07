The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation Adaptive Sports & Tennis Center is one step closer to becoming a reality.
A site for the 17-court facility has been selected north of Galveston’s Oppe Elementary School, encompassing the corner of 83rd St. and Cessna Drive to 81st St. bordering Oppe’s rear driveway.
“The site came about after many months of searching and negotiating,” CGSF executive director Beep Sullivan said. “This critical decision was achieved in the spirit of cooperation for the development and benefit for the foundation, community and the children and adults with intellectual and physical challenges the foundation serves.”
Sullivan said groundbreaking could take place within “six to eight months.”
“Within that time frame plan ‘is to bring in the outdoor courts first, opening in fall of 2019, while construction still occurring on the main building,” she said. “We will have a temporary (indoor) building.”
TWO DOWN, THREE TO GO
Friendswood’s Erica Jessel won her first two matches Saturday at the United States Tennis Association National Level 3 tournament in Deer Park.
Jessel, the No. 2 seed in the girls’ 14-and-under singles, beat Houston’s Nicole Trochez in the first round, 6-1, 6-1, and Richardson’s Sasha Motlagh in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.
Jessel, two wins away from Monday’s 9:30 a.m. final, next plays Plano’s No. 6-seed Morgan Pyrz in today’s 10:15 a.m. quarterfinals at Deer Park High School’s south campus.
ISLE BE
Team Galveston defeated Texas City in a dual match between the cities summer tennis programs.
Leading the islanders were the boys’ Noah Elzner, Jerry Santos, Bryce Rosales, Porter Devane, Anthony Catanzaro, Caden Henderson, Isaac Alegria, Vincent Catanzaro, Daris Turner, Michael Lau, Ty O’Connor, Noah Catanzaro, Luke Leimer, William Johnston, Elias Alvarado, Zane Overton, Haylen Cody and Maxston Lewis.
Also, the girls’ Sofia Grasso, Mikenzy Dubrow, Zoe Overton, Riley Heffernan, Analiese Rosales, Paris Turner, Evelyn Adame and Eliana Johnston.
Texas City was led by Brady Bergvall, Connor Bergvall, Janet Chavez, Donte Franklin, Arianna Garcia, Daniel Gracia, Andrew Hipp, Pete Hipp, Bianca Jimenez, Sage Mendez, Aerica Moya, Kennedy Munson, Kohen Munson, Layla Vann, Gabriel Vela Jr. and London Williams.
Next up for Team Galveston is a July 19 home rematch with La Porte.
TIP OF THE DAY
Happy feet lead to happy results.
