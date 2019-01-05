Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City is hosting three major United States Tennis Association sanctioned tournaments in the next few weeks.
First up is the fourth annual Jen Fine Homes Parent-Child Doubles & Junior Singles on Jan. 26-27.
Entry deadline is Jan. 20.
A variety of events are being offered, including boys and girls 10-and-under singles in both the green-ball and orange-ball divisions.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800004719.
Next are tournaments on back-to-back weekends, Feb. 9-10 and 16-17.
BARC's Houston Champ Major Zone tournament takes to the courts first. Entry deadline is Jan. 28.
Then BARC will put on its February Junior Open tournament, with that entry deadline being Feb. 10.
For additional information on all three tournaments, call director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
MOTHER NATURE 1, BARC 0
Inclement weather forced players to start the year running for cover at the BARC New Year's Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament.
Galveston's Elizabeth Castillo and Jeff Dubrow were just one win away from winning the mixed 4.0 doubles.
After beating Carol Lewis of Vail, Colo., and Houston's Scott Morris in round two, 8-1, the islanders were scheduled to play the championship match in round three against Dallas' Alex Alt and Houston's Pam Goodson.
But Mother Nature had other plans, resulting in an unplayed co-championship for Castillo/Dubrow.
Meanwhile, also in the running for an individual title was League City's Zoe Male in the girls 18s singles.
Male reached the semifinals with two straight wins, including a 6-4, 7-6 effort past Cibolo's Reagan Chester in the quarterfinals, before the rains halted further play.
Male was set to challenge The Woodlands' No. 1-seeded Rachel Sam.
SPRING-ING INTO ACTION
The high school spring season opens locally on Friday when the Friendswood Mustangs host the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns in an all-doubles dual match.
Starting time is 3:15 p.m.
TIP OF THE DAY
To beat a pusher, being patient is a must.
Even though they get every ball back, their shots usually will not hurt you. Just wait for the right moment to step in and hit a winner or an approach shot to set up a winner.
What the pusher wants is for you to be impatient and rush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.