Friendswood’s Rehan Sahib won the boys’ 10-and-under singles orange-ball division at the Bay Area Racquet Club December Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Sahib went 2-0 in round-robin play, finishing with a dramatic 3-4, 4-1, 7-4 comeback victory in round three against Kemah’s Karson Trevino, the eventual runner-up.
Sahib started off with a 4-1, 4-2 decision over Kemah’s Erkki Melartin in round one.
SPREADING THE WORD
Galveston’s Beep Sullivan has been named to the United States Tennis Association-Texas Section adaptive/wheelchair tennis committee for a two-year term, beginning Jan. 1.
Sullivan, executive director of The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation, said she was selected because of the “passionate insight that she has shown and gained from bringing adaptive tennis tournaments, such as wheelchair tennis and standing tennis for amputees, to Galveston.”
Sullivan was a guest speaker at the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention recently held at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls.
“One of the coaches I met who recently had become an amputee told me ‘you gave me hope,’” Sullivan said of her one-hour presentation.
Under Sullivan’s direction, the foundation has become partners with the USTA, Galveston Independent School District and Special Olympics Texas, bringing the nationwide adaptive tennis program to Galveston and the Gulf Coast region.
“I hope to be an asset to the (USTA-Texas) committee,” Sullivan said.
LEAGUES OF THEIR OWN
John Koloen and Mason Smith were the big winners of the Galveston Island Fall Tennis League.
Koloen won the singles title with 86 total games won, edging runner-up Tim Lampert (85) and third-place finisher Jeff Dubrow (81).
Smith won the 10-week doubles league with a 145 score. He beat out Bill Kenck (144) and Dubrow (143).
Doubles winners also included Betsy Kenck (most improved) and Sullivan (most consistent).
DO IT NOW
Today is the last day to register for BARC’s New Year’s Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament, set for this coming Saturday and Sunday.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 832-428-5048 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
TIP OF THE DAY
One effective strategy when hitting into the wind is the drop shot.
The wind will keep the ball from getting too deep in the court and force your opponent to run further to get to it.
