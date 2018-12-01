Three county players won singles titles at the Bay Area Racquet Club November Junior & Adult Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Friendswood’s Quinn Radtke walked away champion in the girls’ 16-and-under event, while Dickinson’s Eric Storey and Friendswood’s Shelby Cruz were winning the men’s 3.5 and 4.0 divisions, respectively.
Radtke, seeded No. 1, recorded four wins, eventually beating Houston’s No. 2-seeded Monica Guarin in the final, 6-1, 6-3.
After a first-round bye, Radtke defeated Austin’s Morgan Donnelly in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-2, and The Woodlands’ No. 3-seeded Olivia Sauber in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.
Storey was a perfect 3-0 in round-robin play, opening with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ethan Johnson of Lake Charles, La., in round one.
Storey then outlasted Friendswood’s David Brand in round two, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9, before beating Austin’s No. 2-seeded Andrew Miller in round three, 6-1, 6-2.
As for Cruz, he won three rounds, including a 6-1, 6-2 upset of Richmond’s No. 2-seeded Perry Pise in the quarterfinals.
From there, Cruz rallied past Houston’s Rui Zhao in the semifinals, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, before pulling off his biggest upset, a 7-5, 6-0 effort past Houston’s No. 1-seeded Gregory Brown in the final.
MORE TO BARC ABOUT
Two other Friendswood players grabbed runner-up singles honors at the BARC Open.
Rehan Sahib was second in the co-ed 10s orange-ball division, winning three times before losing to Houston’s Roger Shen in the championship match, 4-2, 4-3.
Earlier, Sahib shut out Houston’s Evan Smith in the first round, 4-0, 4-0, then beat Katy’s Sriyam Bandi in the quarterfinals, 4-0, 4-2, and Houston’s Federico Gallego in the semifinals, 4-1, 4-0.
Finishing second, as well, was No. 2-seeded Danna Cai in the girls’ 12s.
Cai followed a bye with a 6-1, 6-1 semifinals victory over Houston’s Ashley Varady, later losing to Beaumont’s No. 1-seeded Crystal Liu in the final, 6-1, 6-1.
CONSOLING THOUGHT
League City’s Clarissa Valcoviak won the girls’ 18s singles consolation first-place medal at the Houston Tennis Association December Challenger 2-Day tournament on Saturday.
After dropping her first-rounder, Valcoviak bounced back to ease past Sugar Land’s Zoe Essia in the final, 6-3, 6-1.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, to attack the opposing net player, keep the ball low and use medium-pace angle shots.
