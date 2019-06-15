League City’s Derek Bruner came home with both gold and silver from the June Junior & Adult United States Tennis Association Open tournament hosted by Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Bruner won the men’s open singles and also finished second in the open round-robin doubles with Houston’s Andrew Stephens.
In singles, Bruner, seeded No. 2, won three times, eventually upsetting Houston’s No. 1-seeded Ghulam Jilani in the final, 6-1, 6-3.
Earlier, Bruner followed a first-round bye with a 6-1, 6-2 semifinals victory over Cypress’ Dallas White.
In doubles, Bruner and Stephens were 1-1 overall, shutting out Houston’s Nathan Overstreet and Carl Poston in round three, 8-0.
MORE TO BARC ABOUT
Also winning top honors at the BARC tournament was Friendswood’s Danna Cai in the girls’ 12-and-under singles.
Cai was a perfect 3-0 in round-robin play, completing the sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of Bellaire’s No. 1-seeded Defne Deliormanli in round three.
Cai faced her toughest challenge in round one, needing three sets to come back against Houston’s Ayda Junker 4-6, 6-0, 10-4.
DOBIE 6, TEAM GALVESTON 4
Team Galveston opened its summer dual-match schedule with a loss to the visiting Dobie Longhorns.
The City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department’s junior tennis players won both boys doubles matches and split the four mixed doubles, but Dobie had the upper hand in the boys singles.
Claiming the doubles wins for Team Galveston were Storm Simonin/Tyreese Washington and Rohan Balasubramanian/Bryce Rosales.
In the mixed, Simonin won again, this time with Jordyn Pendergrass. Also prevailing was Claire Jobe/Luke Leimer.
Losing a close one in the No. 2 mixed was the islanders’ Riley Heffernan/Balasubramanian, the two dropping a heartbreaking 7-3 tiebreaker.
Next up for Team Galveston is a home match on Tuesday against La Porte at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, starting at 9 a.m.
LAST CHANCE
Texas A&M University’s women’s tennis program is offering a $100 discount for its final camp session July 7-12.
This special offer also includes a $25 credit in the camp store.
When registering be sure to use the discount code: LASTCHANCE.
For information, visit the camp website at www.texasaggietenniscamp.com or call camp co-director Bobby Kleinecke at 409-370-5469.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, when moving in to the net, follow the ball.
