League City’s Roshin Kamath won the boys’ 12-and-under doubles at the United States Tennis Association National Level 3 Ranking Tournament in Deer Park.
Kamath, teaming up with San Antonio’s Jon Totorica, won four rounds, including a 6-4 upset of Houston’s Rowan Matorin and Jaden Wong of Johns Creek, Ga., the No. 2 seeds, in the championship match.
Kamath and Totorica opened the tournament with a 6-3 first-round victory over Austin’s Jacob Golden and Lucas Riezebeek. The two then beat Emmanuel Alex of St. Paul, Minn., and Kai Chen of Minneapolis, Minn., in the quarterfinals, 6-4.
Kamath and Totorica followed with a 6-2 upset of Jagger Leach of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Ford McCollum of Santa Monica, Calif., the No. 1 seeds, in the semifinals.
He’s baaack!!!
University of Southern California head men’s tennis coach Peter Smith will once again be the keynote speaker at the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s annual convention and clinic at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Dec. 7-9.
Smith, who has guided USC to five NCAA championships in the past nine seasons, will present on-court sessions throughout the weekend along with participating in the Wilson Racket Sports “Coach of the Year” and Hall of Fame Awards Banquet.
“Not only has Peter Smith had a storied coaching career, but his sessions will be particularly relevant since he is still at the helm of one of the most prestigious programs in the nation,” said TTCA executive director and O’Connell High School Buccaneer Hall of Fame charter member Bobby Kleinecke.
“Our coaches across the state will have an opportunity to learn from one of the very best.”
Smith has 31 years experience as a college coach, along the way coaching three individual NCAA champions and 15 Pac 12 Conference champions.
“I have never been to or been part of an organization like the TTCA, where people want to learn and get better,” Smith said. “I do hope that I can help all of them in some small way become better coaches.
“I look forward to sharing the energy that so many coaches create.”
Local coaches are urged to attend the three-day event. To register, visit www.texastenniscoaches.com.
Tip of the day
Increase your serve speed by flicking your wrist at contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.