Dickinson's Kara Hickey teamed up with Houston's Yvonne Puente to win the women's 3.5 doubles at the Bay Area Racquet Club Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Hickey and Puente won three rounds, including a 6-2, 6-2 upset victory over Houston's No. 1-seeded Jackie Ingram and Hannah Still in the final.
Hickey and Puente first drew a bye before beating Friendswood's Marina Pronina and Houston's Nataliya Bulayeva in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-3.
NICE TRY, CAI!
Friendswood's Danna Cai took second-place honors at the same BARC tournament in the girls 14-and-under singles.
Cai went 2-1 in round-robin play, opening with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Pearland's Yangyang Ding in round one.
Cai also beat Houston's Gabriella Wheeler in round three.
MORE SECONDS
Nearby, Friendswood's Hannah Cooley and Dickinson's Eric Storey were winning second-place trophies, as well.
Cooley was runner-up in the women's open round-robin singles, defeating Puente in round three, 7-5, 2-0 retired.
Earlier, in round one, Cooley lost to Houston's Ananya Suresh, the No. 1 seed and eventual winner, 6-1, 6-1.
Storey, meanwhile, advanced to the men's 3.5 singles final before losing to Bellaire's No. 1-seeded John Elder 7-5, 6-3.
Storey, the No. 2 seed, received a bye, then eased past Pearland's Ross Paternoster in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
'STANGS 8, 'HORNS 0
Friendswood opened the spring high school season on Friday with an all-doubles shutout against the visiting Pasadena Dobie Longhorns.
The Mustangs won each of the eight matchups in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 effort by the No. 1 girls team of Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke.
“We were glad to renew our friendly rivalry with our neighbors from Dobie,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “We always enjoy kicking off our season with the Longhorns.
“Our kids are looking to be off to a great start. I'm excited about them competing this spring.”
Adding to the win total were the boys teams of Race Haas/Noah Smistad, Adric Christensen/Josh Grewal and Mitchell Litvinov/Frank Lu, and the girls' Maddie Coburn/Mia Gonzalez and Nicole Mbibi/Linh Van.
Rounding out the wins were the mixed doubles teams of Nina Gonzalez/Rohan Sunkreddi and Adri McElwain/Kiertan Patel.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles, be clear on your shot choice during return of serve.
