League City's Derek Bruner won the men's 30-and-over singles title at the RBC Wealth Management Houston Open tennis tournament.
Bruner went 3-0 in round-robin play, completing the sweep with a 4-2 retired (injury) win over Humble's Timothy Green.
Bruner started off with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Kingwood's John Patch in round one, then defeated Houston's Christopher Bbale in round two, 7-5, 6-1.
Meanwhile, finishing second in the tournament's men's 65s singles was Friendswood's Richard Griffin.
Griffin, seeded No. 1, won two rounds before losing to Houston's No. 2-seeded Larry Carroll in the championship match, 6-1, 6-3.
Earlier, Griffin beat Houston's Steve Bridgham in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2, and Milam's Floyd Carr in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4.
THREE'S A CROWD
League City's Aman Waikar finished in a three-way tie for first place in the boys 10-and-under singles orange-ball “A” division at the Katy April Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Joining Waikar in the round-robin triple crown were Houston's Rahul Venkat and Jiarui Zhang.
Waikar's three wins were against: Houston's Christopher Cho, 4-2, 4-0; Houston's Alois Le Coz, 4-1, 2-4, 1-0; and Zhang, 4-1, 4-2.
SUPERGIRL
Friendswood's Maria Herrera won runner-up honors in the girls 18s singles “B” Seles division at the Austin Super Champ Major Zone tennis tournament.
Herrera, seeded No. 1, was a three-time winner before losing to Pearland's No. 2-seeded Juliana Sierra in the final, 6-0, 6-2.
MAKING A STATE-MENT
First-round quarterfinal matchups for the May 16-17 University Interscholastic League State Tennis Championships being held at Texas A&M University's George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station have been announced.
On opening day in the Class 6A boys singles at 8 a.m., Clear Creek's Carter Crookston faces Austin Westlake's Daniel French.
At the same time in the 6A girls singles, Clear Springs' Alli Schwartz takes on Duncanville's Daniela Padron-Castillo.
In 5A, both Friendswood doubles teams play later that morning, beginning with the boys' Race Haas and Noah Smistad versus Kerrville Tivy's Colson Schiek/Sam Snelgrove at 10 a.m.
Then, at 11:30 a.m., the Lady Mustangs' Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke challenge Dallas Highland Park's Lizann Boyer/Annika Juergens.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles to avoid lobs, use underspin on your groundstrokes and approach shots, keeping the ball low and tougher for your opponent to get under.
