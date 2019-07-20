Texas City’s Bill Koster won the men’s 60-and-over singles title at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association July Open tournament.
Koster went 2-0 in his round-robin event, completing the sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 rout of Houston’s William Spencer in round two.
In round one, Koster defeated Houston’s Charles Gillard 6-0, 6-1.
Also faring well at the tournament was League City’s Brice Farine in the boys 16-and-under singles qualified division.
Farine finished second, winning two rounds before falling to Sugar Land’s No. 2-seeded Nishil Gandhi in the final, 6-3, 6-2.
Farine first drew a bye, then received a default win over Cypress’ No. 1-seeded Nicholas Smeltzer in the semifinals.
PLAYING LIKE A CHAMP
League City’s Allison Shemwell lived up to her No. 1 billing by winning the girls 14s singles red division at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament.
The top seed won five rounds in all, eventually beating Tomball’s Aniani Malhotra in the final, 6-3, 6-0.
The tournament win earned Shemwell championship-level status in United States Tennis Association-Texas Section play.
After a first-round bye, Shemwell needed three sets to win two of her next three matches, defeating Pearland’s Elaine Pham in the second round, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6, and Montgomery’s Avery Cooper in the semifinals, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.
Close by, League City’s Blane Baud placed second in the boys 16s singles red division, winning four rounds before losing to Katy’s No. 6-seeded Ryan Li in the final, 6-3, 6-2.
Baud, seeded No. 5, advanced with four consecutive straight-set victories, including a 6-4, 7-5 effort past Brenham’s Griffin Chovanec in the semifinals.
A NEAR-PERFECT 10
League City’s Aman Wairkar grabbed runner-up honors in the boys 10s singles green-ball Djokovic division at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Wairkar was a three-time winner before dropping a 2-4, 4-1, 12-10 heartbreaker to Katy’s Aadit Garg in the championship match.
MIXED COMPANY
Mixed doubles winners of the City of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department’s free six-week summer junior tennis program recently were crowned.
Those included: Ariel Golan/Porter Devane, champions; Carley Singleton/William Johnston, runners-up; Gabby Singleton/Justin Antonio, third place.
Also, Zoe Overton/Bob “Dr. Overhead” Overton, consolation champions; and Cecily Sergent/Dodge Porter, consolation runners-up.
TIP OF THE DAY
In doubles on high volleys, attack the net player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.