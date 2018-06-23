League City’s Derek Bruner went 2-0 in round-robin play in men’s open singles at the Al Edwards Juneteenth Tennis Classic at Homer Ford Tennis Center in Houston.
Saturday’s wins set up today’s 9 a.m. showdown with Houston’s undefeated Christopher Bbale.
Bruner beat Houston’s Ghulam Jilani in round one, 6-3, 6-3, then shut out Houston’s Syed Ghaznavi in round two, 6-0, 6-0.
Nearby, Friendswood’s Richard Griffin won his opener in the men’s 65-and-over round-robin singles, defeating Grady Taylor of Baton Rouge, La., 3-6, 4-2 retired.
Also, longtime League City resident Gideon Weber, who now calls Magnolia home, won the men’s 80s singles, beating Kerrville’s Bruce Bowman in the final, 6-2, 6-0.
FUTURE IS BRIGHT
League City’s Isabella Benson had little problems winning the co-ed 10-and-under singles at the Houston Future Stars Summer Series No. 1 tennis tournament at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Benson did not relinquish a single game, finishing the round robin event with a perfect 3-0 record after easing past Deer Park’s Lane Soileau in round three, 4-0, 4-0.
Benson first received a default win over Webster’s Valeria Gomez in round one, then defeated Spring’s Ayush Patel in round two, 4-0, 4-0.
WALKING THE ISLE
Team Galveston will play host to La Porte in dual match play at 9 a.m., Thursday, at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts.
The islanders are members of the Galveston Parks and Recreation Department’s free summer junior tennis program.
Leading the charge for Team Galveston will be the girls’ Mikenzy Dubrow, Sofia Grasso, Carley Singleton and Gabby Singleton and the boys’ Anthony Catanzaro, Porter Devane, Noah Elzner and Bryce Rosales.
CALLING ALL ‘CHAMPS’
Monday is the deadline to sign up for the Houston Tennis Association Championship Major Zone tournament, which begins July 7-8.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800029618.
For information, call tournament director Cheryl Hultquist at 281-580-8313 or email her cheryl.h@houstontennis.org.
TIP OF THE DAY
When hitting an approach shot in singles, consider the following:
The shot should be low so that your opponent must hit up on the ball, which can set you up for a high volley.
Hit the shot toward your opponent’s weak side, giving you fewer chances to be passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.