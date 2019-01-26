Friendswood’s Heintje Unson grabbed runner-up honors in the boys’ 14-and-under singles at the Spring Junior Classic played at the Klein High School Tennis Facility.
Unson, seeded No. 1, had won three rounds before being upset by Houston’s Kanari Hirano in the championship match, 6-0, 6-3.
After drawing a first-round bye, Unson defeated Spring’s Aneesh Jadav in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-1, and Houston’s Takuma Sonezaki in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.
League City’s Zoe Male fell one win short of reaching the final of the girls’ 14s singles “B” white division at the RBC Wealth Management Houston Tennis Association Super Champ Level 3 tournament.
Male, seeded No. 2, racked up three wins en route to the semifinals, where she lost to Cypress’ Lindsay Payne, the eventual winner, 6-2, 6-1.
Following a bye and a 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 win past San Antonio’s Sofia Ceia in the second round, Male proceeded to beat San Antonio’s Mattea Bowe in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1.
Today is the last day to sign up for the Missouri City Community February Tournament scheduled for this Friday through Sunday at Lee LeClear Tennis Center in Houston.
A variety of junior, adult and senior singles, doubles and mixed doubles events are offered, including senior men’s and women’s 50-and-over open competition.
This is an intermediate skill-level tournament.
Entry fees are $38.13 for singles and $46 per doubles team. There is an event limit of one singles and one doubles, or two doubles.
Online registration is available. The tournament identification number is 800012719.
For information, call tournament director Gloria Dial at 713-931-5141 or email her at mccta123@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, Monday at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline to register for the Bay Area Racquet Club Houston Champ Major Zone tennis tournament on Feb. 9-10.
Online entry fee is $39.20 per player. The tournament identification number is 800004819.
For information, call tournament director Eric Striesfeld at 281-488-7026 or email him at bayarearacquetclub@yahoo.com.
In singles, play the percentages and go crosscourt most of the time, hitting down the line to attack.
This will ensure crossing the net at its lowest point and less chance of over-hitting. At the same time, it also makes it difficult for your opponent to angle a ball away from you.
