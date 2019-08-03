Round-robin play in the girls’ 12-and-under singles begins today at the Bay Area Racquet Club Summer Junior & Adult Open tennis tournament in Clear Lake City.
Friendswood’s No. 1-seeded Danna Cai takes on Houston’s Abby Murphy, and League City’s Devlin Zepeda challenges Conroe’s No. 2-seeded Elizabeth Howard, both at 8 a.m. in round one.
In round two at 11:45 a.m., Cai meets Zepeda in an all-county matchup.
Play then continues at 2:45 p.m., with the two top seeds, Cai and Howard, facing off, while Zepeda takes on Murphy.
MIXED FEELINGS
In the BARC mixed 4.0 doubles final, League City’s Aimee Wilson teamed up with Houston’s Brian Jinks to beat Galveston’s Betsy and Bill Kenck.
Wilson and Jinks prevailed in a 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 three-set thriller.
ALSO...
In the women’s 4.0 doubles round robin, Dickinson’s Kara Hickey and Houston’s Yvonne Puente, the No. 1 seeds, opened with a 6-4, 6-3 effort past Houston’s Janet Balke and Katy’s Dawn Owen in round one.
Hickey and Puente then outlasted Montgomery’s Jeanne Houston and Coldspring’s Carol Williams in a winner-take-all matchup, 6-1, 4-6, 1-0, in round three.
Nearby, League City’s Brice Farine and Bellaire’s Owen Leung were holding on for an 8-5 win in the boys’ 16s doubles final against Friendswood’s Mason Soileau and Deer Park’s William Marker.
Action resumes in the boys’ 16s singles with an all-League City quarterfinals showdown between No. 5-seeded Farine and Arya Shah.
The two collide at 8:45 a.m. after winning twice on Saturday.
Farine drew a bye before beating Spring’s Aneed Roy in round two, 7-5, 6-2.
As for Shah, he defeated Friendswood’s Nathan Turnbaugh in round one, 6-1, 6-0, before upsetting Houston’s No. 4-seeded Erick Garcia in round two, 6-0, 6-4.
Farine and Shah hope to reach today’s 3 p.m. championship match.
SIGN UP TODAY – OR ELSE
Today is the last day to register for Friday through Sunday’s Missouri City Community Tennis Association August Tournament.
The tournament offers a variety of singles and doubles events, including boys’ and girls’ 10s orange-ball singles.
Online entry fees are $38.13 for singles and $46 per doubles team. To sign up, visit the tournament’s website at www.mccta.usta.com.
For information, call tournament director Gloria Dial at 713-931-5141.
TIP OF THE DAY
Visualize success to keep yourself calm.
