Five locals have worked their way to finals at the Spring 2019 Adult & Junior Open tennis tournament being played at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
First to take to the courts today will be the boys' 16-and-under doubles team of Friendswood's Hunter Kemball-Cook and Blake Sharp. The two play their championship match at 8 a.m.
Then the father-daughter tandem of Galveston's Jeff and Mikenzy Dubrow takes on Houston's Matt and Vincent Risoldi at 9:30 a.m. in the non-ranking round-robin doubles division.
The Dubrows advanced to the decisive matchup with an 8-1 effort past Friendswood's Marjorie Seiter and Houston's Nelda Ishikawa-Ward in round one.
Later, at 11:15 a.m., Friendswood's Danna Cai will challenge Houston's No. 1-seeded Mia Zilberman in the girls' 12s singles final.
Cai won twice on Saturday, defeating Houston's Nayka Pandya in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, before upsetting Pearland's No. 2-seeded Ellyse Torano in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2.
SWEET 16's
League City's Zoe Male and Zander Cromwell won respective 16s singles titles at the King Daddy Sports May Junior Open tennis tournament in Houston.
Male claimed the girls' championship with a 6-2, 6-4 finals victory over Houston's No. 2-seeded Grace Goodson.
At the same time, Cromwell was winning the boys' crown, upsetting Seabrook's No. 1-seeded Chase Turley in his final, 2-6, 5-4 retired (injury).
Male, seeded No. 1, won three rounds, following a first-round bye with a 6-2, 6-2 semifinals win over Houston's Sophia Rebello.
As for Cromwell, he was the busiest of the two, winning five rounds in all, first receiving a bye and making a comeback in the second round against Fulshear's Bryce Skarya 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.
Cromwell, seeded No. 3, then defeated League City's Arya Shah in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-2, before upsetting Houston's No. 2-seeded Ashwin Dev in the semifinals, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
Shah reached the quarters with two wins, beating Houston's Arda Guzel in the first round, 6-3, 7-5, and Katy's Tanav Kaira in the second round, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
HELP WANTED
The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation is needing more volunteers for its adaptive tennis programs.
If interested, contact CGSF executive director Beep Sullivan at 409-209-0581 or www.tcgsf.org.
TIP OF THE DAY
In singles, when in doubt, go crosscourt. You have more footage to hit into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.