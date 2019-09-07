When the U.S. Open comes to a close today with the men's singles final, there will be plenty story lines to look back on, including Serena Williams' chase for history.
Heading the list, though, will be Naomi Osaka's consoling words of sportsmanship to Coco Gauff after beating the American phenom in the third round of the women's singles.
What was billed as a much-anticipated showdown proved to be a total blowout. But it was the post-match interview that made Osaka a hero to many for tournaments to come.
“I saw that she was kind of tearing up a little,” Osaka said afterward. “Then it reminded me how young she was. I was just thinking, like, it would be nice for her to address the people that came and watched her play.
“For me, it was just something that was instinctive.”
The 15-year-old Gauff responded, “I think she really showed sportsmanship tonight. I wasn't expecting it. I'm glad that I was able to experience that moment. I'm glad the crowd was kind of helping me and her.
“She was crying, she won. I was crying. Everybody was crying.”
The next day a packed house in Louis Armstrong Stadium watched Coco and doubles partner Catherine McNally win a thrilling second-round match.
Osaka, meanwhile, would return to the singles court 24 hours later to lose a straight-set shocker to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.
Afterwards, I asked Bencic what Osaka's words of encouragement meant for the game of tennis and sports overall.
“Not only tennis, just sports, women's sports in general,” Bencic said. You saw on Twitter how many personalities were seeing this. That was huge.”
Bencic, an eventual semifinalist, added: “I thought it was an amazing story. Obviously what Naomi did is really what a true champion would do.”
No doubt tennis fans abroad are coo-coo about Coco, but Osaka-mania is here to stay.
IKE ATTACK
The ninth annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic gets underway Friday, with Ball High, Clear Falls, Clear Springs, Friendswood and Texas City each taking part.
Galveston's Parks and Recreation Department is co-hosting with Dobie High School.
TIP OF THE DAY
Be like Naomi Osaka.
Tennis — and sports as a whole — needs more like her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.