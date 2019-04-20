League City’s Allison Schwartz won the girls’ 16-and-under “B” Davenport division at the Austin Super Champ Major Zone tennis tournament.
Schwartz, seeded No. 1, was a four-time winner, eventually beating Georgetown’s No. 2-seeded Nitika Girish in the final, 6-2, 6-2.
After a first-round bye, Schwartz beat Eagle Pass’ Maryam Sharafeldin in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-1, and Austin’s Megan Zeng in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-4.
Once again perfect scores were abundant in week five action of the Galveston Island Tennis League.
In singles, turning in 12-for-12 in games were Jeff Dubrow, Pat Schlankey and Ralph Debonis.
In doubles, scoring unblemished 18s were Shannon Walla, Liz Castillo, Tori Rutherford and Becky Cunningham.
Tennis has provided me many an opportunity, including a memorable visit to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Back in 2002, I was one of a handful Houston-area tennis coaches chosen by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale to chaperone a group of 300 high school players to the Davis Cup semifinal between the United States and France.
Along with three days of incredible tennis at famed Roland Garros Stadium in seats to die for at center court, Court Philippe Chatrier, McIngvale’s staff had one stop after another planned for us, beginning as soon as we landed with a cruise down Seine River, then a tour-dinner at the Eiffel Tower.
That following Sunday, those wanting to attend mass at Notre Dame boarded a chartered bus and while there, I was asked by one of the church officials to present the first reading.
I, of course, obliged and always will be grateful to Mr. McIngvale for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Unfortunately, pictures of me up on the church pedestal were destroyed by Hurricane Ike, but the memory lingers in my heart, especially after this past week’s damaging fire to Paris’ iconic treasure.
I know how I felt when my church, St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, suffered years of destruction because of Ike, so my heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to all those in France and throughout on this holiest of weeks, most notably today, Easter Sunday.
Like St. Mary’s, Notre Dame Cathedral will stand strong soon, too.
If you want to play better under pressure, you have got to practice under pressure.
