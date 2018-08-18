League City’s Clarissa Valcoviak and Zander Cromwell both won singles titles at the Racquet Pro Deer Park August Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Valcoviak claimed the girls 16-and-under event, while Cromwell was winning the boys 16s red division.
Valcoviak won her championship by way of a 4-1, 5-4 (7-3) upset of Houston’s No. 1-seeded Abigail Fletcher in the final.
Earlier, Valcoviak followed a first-round bye with a 1-4, 4-0, 10-7 comeback in the quarterfinals against Sugar Land’s Kamryn Brooks and a 4-0, 5-3 upset of Houston’s No. 2-seeded Elizabeth Rodriguez in the semifinals.
As for Cromwell, he also won his championship match with an upset victory, shocking Missouri City’s No. 1-seeded Ryan Bartczak 4-2, 4-1.
After receiving a bye, Cromwell defeated Sugar Land’s Morgan Oglesbee in the quarterfinals and Pasadena’s Tanner Haltom in the semifinals, 3-5, 4-0, 13-11.
GOLD FINGERS
Friendswood’s Eric Schultz won the men’s senior 50 3.5 singles at the Missouri City Community Tennis Association August Tournament.
Schultz was 2-0 in round-robin play, defeating Rosenberg’s Ken Brown in round one, 6-4, 6-2, and Richmond’s Perry Pise in round three.
NICE TRY, CAI!
Friendswood’s Danna Cai finished second in the girls 12s singles at the same Deer Park tournament.
Cai won twice before losing to Houston’s No. 2-seeded Sienna Spradley in the final, 4-1, 5-4 (7-4).
Cai beat Houston’s Sienna Reid in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-0, before upsetting Houston’s No. 1-seeded Maddie Teixeira in the semifinals, 4-0, 4-0.
SILVER LINING
League City’s Nasir Abbasi grabbed runner-up honors in the boys 18s singles at the Copperfield Challenger 2-Day tennis tournament.
Abbasi won four times before losing to Humble’s Carson Kirk in the final, 6-4, 6-4.
Abbasi defeated Houston’s Victor Xia in the first round, 6-4, 6-3, and Baytown’s Dawson Gonzalez in the second round, 6-4, 7-6, before pulling off two major upsets.
Abbasi first knocked off Corpus Christi’s No. 3-seeded Dongvu Kim in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 7-5, then Sugar Land’s No. 1-seeded Timothy Law in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-3.
PAY FOR PLAY
Enter the 99th annual Beaumont Labor Day Tennis Classic, set for the weekend of Aug. 24-26, for guaranteed prize money in the open divisions — singles, doubles and mixed.
Entry deadline is today. Online registration is available.
TIP OF THE DAY
Exaggerate your follow-through.
