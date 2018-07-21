League City’s Katiana Gonzalez won the girls’ 10-and-under singles green-ball division at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Challenger 1-Day tennis tournament.
Gonzalez was a four-time winner, beating Corpus Christi’s Reyna Xiao in the final, 4-1, 4-0.
Gonzalez first shut out Houston’s Lana Nguyen 4-0, 4-0, then defeated Cypress’ Wendy Chan in the quarterfinals, 4-1, 4-0.
Later, in the semifinals, Gonzalez eased past Houston’s Erin Bui 4-3, 4-0.
EVEN STEPHENS
League City’s Priyanka Kamath placed second in the girls’ 10s singles orange-ball Stephens division at the same Challenger 1-Day tournament.
Kamath was 1-1 in round-robin play, also beating Houston’s Emily Tang in a playoff match, 4-0, 4-2.
Kamath’s other win came against Bellaire’s Ashna Bhagia, a 4-0, 4-0 decision in round two.
FOURTH BEST
Galveston’s Barbara Sasser and doubles partner Yolanda Therrien of Elkton, Ore., settled for fourth place at the United States Tennis Association National Women’s 35s-85s Grass Court Championships held at Germantown Cricket Club in Philadelphia.
Competing in the 65-and-over age division, the two advanced to the semifinals with two wins before losing to the eventual champions, No. 1-seed Tina Karwasky of Glendale, Calif., and Jan Kirkland-Cochran of Fayetteville, Ga., 6-1, 6-1.
Sasser and Therrien, the No. 4 seed, then lost to No. 3-seed Margaret Machoian of Crownsville, Md., and Joan Oelschlager of Alexandria, Va., in the third-place match, 6-1, 6-2.
Earlier, Sasser and Therrien drew a bye before beating Joan Moser of East Greenville, Pa., and Jean Reeves of Blue Bell, Pa., in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-2.
OH SO CLOSE
Team Galveston lost a nail-biter to La Porte in dual match play at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Courts, 17-15.
Singles winners for the islanders were Zoe Overton, Marina Porter, Bryce Rosales, Emily Sims, Carley Singleton, Gabby Singleton and Tyreese Washington (twice).
Doubles winners were the teams of Anthony Catanzaro/Bryce Rosales, Noah Catanzaro/Luke Leimer, Noah Catanzaro/Eliana Johnston, Porter Devane/Washington, Overton/Bryce Rosales, Analiese Rosales/Daris Turner and Sims/Gabby Singleton.
Bryce Rosales finished the day with a perfect 3-0 record.
Next up for Team Galveston will be this weekend’s Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas, which begins Saturday in College Station at Texas A&M University’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
TIP OF THE DAY
Hitting a ball short will get you in trouble just about every time.
