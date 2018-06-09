Eleven Galveston high school seniors have been awarded Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Scholarships.
Ball High students grabbed nine of those scholarships, and two went to O’Connell College Preparatory School 12th-graders.
Tor winners are Rianna Larios, Laura Miffin, Larnell “Trey” Mitchell III, Stephanie Pinto, Emily Sims, Sage Walker, Alison Weldon, Dylan Whitehurst and Reginaya Williams.
The Bucs’ honorees are Alexa Conrad and Caleb Lamb.
Repeat recipients include former Ball High tennis player Mitchell Moreno.
The Sunseri scholarships are awarded each year in memory of the late O’Connell and Tor tennis student-athlete who was killed by a drunk driver in 1986.
PEDAL TO THE MEDALS
Six Galveston Independent School District/Special Olympics Texas adaptive tennis athletes won medals at the Area 22 Spring Games held at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston.
Gold medalists were Jennifer Dalehite, Isaiah Magee, Owen Rawls and Harmony Walton. Charles Meadows and Scarlett Valverde-Hernandez won silver.
“Our little athletes were amazing in skills at the Spring Games,” The Christina Grillo Sullivan Foundation executive director Beep Sullivan said, noting 250 athletes competed in sports related to track and field and tennis.
“Walking onto the field with them was unexplainable,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think I could have smiled and been so proud of being there with them knowing how hard they practice while still having lots of fun.”
SILVER CELEBRATION
Friendswood’s Matthew Fuhr placed second in the boys’ 18-and-under singles at the June Junior & Adult United States Tennis Association Open at Bay Area Racquet Club in Clear Lake City.
Fuhr was 2-1 in round-robin play, beating Friendswood’s Aiden Anderson in round one, 6-0, 6-3, and Huntsville’s Jonah McGinty in round two, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
TIP OF THE DAY
In Saturday’s French Open women’s singles final between Romania’s Simona Halep and the United States’ Sloane Stephens, a decisive factor in the third and final set was Halep’s ability to keep the point alive by running down every ball Stephens hit.
The end result was a frustrated Stephens and a well-earned three-set comeback victory for Halep.
And that is what you want to do – run down every shot and make your opponent hit one more ball.
It could end up being a big, if not the biggest point in the match.
