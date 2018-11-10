Friendswood’s Maura Mitchell advanced to today’s 10 a.m. semifinals of the girls’ 18-and-under singles at the Racquet Pro Pasadena Championship Major Zone tennis tournament.
Mitchell won three rounds on Saturday at the J. Frank Dobie High School courts, receiving a first-round default over Spring’s Yasmine Dunn before beating Austin’s Summer Apostalo in the round of 16, 6-2, 6-2.
Later, in the quarterfinals, Mitchell eased past Helotes’ Hannah Reyna 6-2, 6-0.
Mitchell, Friendswood High School’s No. 2 girl, faces San Antonio’s Lillian Hostetter at Deer Park High School’s south campus, with the winner advancing to today’s 2:15 p.m. final, also at Deer Park.
TAKING ON THE CHALLENGERS
League City's Grayson Van Pelt and Friendswood's Faith Bias both won 18s singles titles at the Houston Tennis Association November Challenger 1-Day tournament.
Van Pelt lived up to his No. 1 seed in the boys' event, winning four rounds, including a 4-0, 4-1 finals victory over Pasadena's No. 3-seeded Tanner Haltom.
At the same time, Bias was winning the girls' round-robin bracket with a 2-0 record, wrapping up her championship with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Mansfield's Danielle Ames in round two.
Van Pelt started off the tournament with a bye, then defeated Katy's Jacob Nichols in the quarterfinals, 4-2, 4-0, and Houston's No. 4-seeded Chazz Spiers in the semifinals, 4-1, 4-2.
MEANWHILE, OVER AT RICE…
Rice University is hosting an Oracle Challenger Series professional tennis tournament this Monday through Sunday at its George R. Brown Tennis Center.
The Oracle Series started in Chicago and continues in Houston, culminating at the 2019 Indian Wells tournament, where the two American players – both men and women – who collect the most points earning the main draw wild cards.
“Houston is a terrific addition to the Oracle Challenger Series,” Oracle CEO Mark Hurd said.
“Having a combined professional tournament at our venue is a terrific opportunity to continue growing the sport in (Houston), and we look forward to welcoming all of the players and fans for a fantastic event,” Rice head women’s tennis coach Elizabeth Schmidt added.
The tournament is free and open to the public, with play starting daily at 10 a.m.
TIP OF THE DAY
Hit your volleys with a chopper grip.
Just imagine yourself hitting nails into wood with a hammer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.